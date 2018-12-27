Log in
Wall Street roars back late to keep rally going

12/27/2018 | 10:34pm CET
A trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks roared back to end in positive territory on Thursday, following steep losses earlier, as equities rebounded for a second day.

The gains come a day after the major indexes posted their biggest daily percentage increases in nearly a decade, feeding some hope that a Wall Street swoon may be coming to an end. The S&P 500's two-day percentage gain of 5.9 percent is the best performance for the benchmark index since late August 2015 when the market was in the midst of a downturn over a slowing China.

Even so, all three major indexes remain down more than 9 percent for December. The S&P 500 is on track for its biggest annual percentage drop since 2008.

Stocks were lower for most of Thursday's session, with the S&P 500 dropping as much as 2.8 percent. Strategists said such a pullback was to be expected following the huge jump on Wednesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,000 points for the first time.

Losses on Thursday reversed in the last hour of trading, with stocks almost across the board churning higher. All 11 sectors finished in positive territory.

“I just think that the selling has been exhausted in the near term. When yesterday’s rally only retraced a portion this morning, buyers came back in at the end of the day,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, in New Vernon, New Jersey. “The general feeling is that a near-term bottom has been put in.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.37 points, or 1.14 percent, to 23,138.82, the S&P 500 gained 21.13 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,488.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.14 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,579.49.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)

By Lewis Krauskopf
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
