News : Markets
Wall Street's Late Rally Drives Global Stocks Higher

12/28/2018 | 10:55am CET

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global stocks drifted higher Friday, settling after a day of seesaws on Wall Street that captured the uncertainty gripping investors heading into 2019.

The Stoxx 600, the European benchmark, was up 1.4%. France's CAC 40 was also up 1.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index gained 1.5%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%.

The holiday period has been defined by wild trading, with U.S. markets slumping on Thursday before staging a dramatic comeback just before markets closed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from an intraday 2.7% fall to close 1.1% higher.

In the U.S., futures pointed to a flat opening Friday for both the S&P 500 and the Dow.

"Investors continue to be worried by the economic outlook," said Charles St Arnaud, senior investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers. He also pointed to a string of news from Washington that has created uncertainty for investors, including President Trump's complaints about the U.S. Federal Reserve, just as thin trading exaggerates market moves.

Concerns that the U.S. economy is set for a slowdown have weighed on markets in recent months, as the effects of President Trump's tax reforms wears off and the U.S. central bank tightens monetary policy.

Equity markets rallied earlier this year, led by the technology sector, but those gains have been reversed in the past quarter.

The S&P 500 benchmark is down almost 7% this year, whilst the Stoxx 600 is down more than 14%. There have been few havens for investors, with gold, international bonds and cash equivalents all offering paltry returns.

Top of mind in the U.S. this week is the partial government shutdown, which is expected to continue into January as the issue of funding a wall on the border with Mexico cleaves further open a partisan split in Congress.

Chinese stocks closed modestly higher, up 0.4%, on the country's last trading day of the year, a mild consolation to the end of a dismal year marked by the U.S.-China trade spat and slowing economic growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index recorded a 25% loss for the year, the biggest since 2008, when it plunged 65%.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.2%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ticked up to 2.766% from 2.744% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Brent crude oil was up 2.2% at $53.90 a barrel.

Gold was broadly flat, near a six-month high at $1,279 a troy ounce.

"With turbulent market conditions guiding investors towards safe-haven assets...the yellow metal has the potential to become a major talking point across markets next year," Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at brokerage FXTM, wrote in a note to clients.

--Shen Hong contributed to this article.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 1.65% 4673.97 Real-time Quote.-12.92%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.61% 2483.09 End-of-day quote.-25.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
HANG SENG 0.04% 25473.98 Real-time Quote.-14.94%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.65% 335.06 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.59% 96.48 End-of-day quote.5.03%
