Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street selloff resumes after Trump's China tariff threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:59pm BST
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

By C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Beijing over the coronavirus crisis, while business warnings from Amazon.com and big oil firms highlighted the pain inflicted by global lockdowns.

Trump's threat brought attention back to the trade war between the world's two largest economies that has kept global financial markets on tenterhooks for nearly two years.

"It will not be easy to repair corporate carnage after this perfect storm," said Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"The trade war mattered because the stress was not with the consumer this time; it was within companies' balance sheets."

The consumer discretionary subindex slid 4.8%, after Amazon.com Inc said it could post its first quarterly loss in five years as it was spending at least $4 billion in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The e-commerce giant's shares tumbled 7.6%.

The energy index fell 5.8% as big oil firms Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp said they are slamming the brakes on U.S. shale oil production, hurt by crashing oil prices.

Apple Inc dipped 0.2% after Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said it was impossible to forecast overall results for the current quarter because of uncertainty created by the virus.

The S&P 500 technology index shed 2.3%, led by declines in trade-sensitive chip stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 5.1%.

With nearly half of the S&P 500 companies having reported results so far, analysts expect a 12.7% fall in profits for the first quarter and an even sharper decline of 37.8% for the current quarter.

Still, aggressive stimulus measures and hopes of reopening the economy from virus-induced curbs have helped the S&P 500 post its best month in 33 years in April. The benchmark index is now nearly 20% away from reclaiming a record high hit in February.

At 12:22 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 576.41 points, or 2.37%, at 23,769.31, the S&P 500 was down 83.03 points, or 2.85%, at 2,829.40 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 294.86 points, or 3.32%, at 8,594.69.

U.S. manufacturing activity plunged to an 11-year low in April, supporting analysts' views the economy was sinking deeper into recession. However, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index reading of 41.5 last month was a smaller than the expected drop to 36.9.

"It almost seems like the market has taken a vacation from looking at the economic data because of likely all the stimulus and the forward-looking thought of the economy reopening," said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in Boston.

United Airlines Holdings Inc slipped 9.6% after posting a first-quarter loss of $1.7 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 6.36-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and eight new lows.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -7.92% 2278.415 Delayed Quote.33.89%
APPLE INC. -1.55% 289.565 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.61% 23720 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
NASDAQ 100 -3.39% 8700.774443 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.58% 8576.212859 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
S&P 500 -3.06% 2824.37 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -10.29% 26.57 Delayed Quote.-66.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pCoronavirus Prompts Biggest U.S. Manufacturing Pullback Since Last Recession -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:32pSPECIAL REPORT : How a corporate PR machine is trying to kill a Wall Street tax
RE
01:31pEXCLUSIVE : Air Canada's Transat buyout fuels investor coronavirus jitters - sources
RE
01:19pMakers of Household Products Fare Well -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14p1 MAY 2020 : Trade Statistics - March 2020
PU
12:59pWall Street selloff resumes after Trump's China tariff threat
RE
12:50pUK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
12:42pExxon, Chevron slam brakes on shale as oil demand tumbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group