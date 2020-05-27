Log in
Wall Street set for higher open as recovery hopes outweigh Sino-U.S.tensions

05/27/2020 | 08:23am EDT
New York Stock Exchange opens during COVID-19

By Medha Singh

Wall Street's major indexes were set for another session of gains on Wednesday as a revival in business activity drove hopes of an economic recovery, eclipsing concerns over simmering tensions between the United States and China.

Travel-related stocks, which were among the worst hit in the sell-off earlier this year, continued to outperform.

United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. jumped between 10% and 12% in premarket trade.

The easing of lockdowns, optimism about an eventual COVID-19 vaccine and the unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus have powered a recent rally, helping the S&P 500 end at its highest level since early March on Tuesday.

However, Sino-U.S. worries dented the sentiment late in the session and the benchmark index closed short of 3,000 points, a key psychological level, and below its 200-day moving average, which has acted as a resistance level.

President Donald Trump said the United States would announce its response to China's planned national security legislation for Hong Kong before the end of the week.

"The market's ability to compartmentalize U.S.-China tensions away from the bullish for risk reopening narrative, is a testament to the incredulous amounts of stimulus provided by central banks and government around the world," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

At 7:53 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.04% at 3,025 points. Dow e-minis were up 332 points, or 1.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 43.25 points, or 0.46%.

Planemaker Boeing Co is expected to announce U.S. job cuts this week, people briefed on the plans and a union said. Its shares rose 3.1%.

Walt Disney Co was set to announce its proposal for a phased reopening of its Orlando, Florida, theme parks to a local task force on Wednesday. Disney shares gained 2.5%.

Investors will also turn to the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book of economic condition scheduled for release at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 14.85% 11.14 Delayed Quote.-61.16%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 5.24% 144.73 Delayed Quote.-57.78%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.17% 24995.11 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 9389.976886 Delayed Quote.7.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 9340.220457 Delayed Quote.4.10%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.32% 16.03 Delayed Quote.-72.56%
S&P 500 1.23% 2991.77 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 16.30% 29.54 Delayed Quote.-66.48%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.48% 120.95 Delayed Quote.-16.37%
