Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street set for higher open on moderate job growth in Sept

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 09:31am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open slightly higher on Friday after data showed a moderate increase in job growth in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to a 50-year low, diminishing worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's largest economy.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 136,000 last month. August data was revised to show the creation of 168,000 jobs from the previously reported 130,000.

However, monthly wage growth was unchanged and manufacturing payrolls declined for the first time in six months, while the retail sector continued to shed jobs.

The data was not so dire "that the economy and the jobs market are falling off a cliff," said John Velis, global macro strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.

"On the other hand, it's not strong enough that it's going to take out this additional Fed easing that has been priced into the curve the last few days."

Equity markets have been roiled this week by bleak economic data including a dramatic contraction in U.S. factory activity and a softer-than-expected increase in private sectors jobs that raised fears of the world's biggest economy sliding into a recession.

Expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut soared to 90% on Thursday after services sector activity fell to a three-year low, from 40% on Monday, according to CME's FedWatch tool. They stood at 83% on Friday after the jobs report.

Wall Street's main indexes initially fell by 1% for the third day in a row on Thursday after the services data, but rebounded later in the day.

At 9:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 58 points, or 0.22%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 27.25 points, or 0.36%.

HP Inc fell 6.4% premarket after the PC maker said it would cut up to 16% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan that would result in an overall charge of $1 billion.

Shares of Apple Inc rose 2.4% after reports that the company would ramp up iPhone 11 production.

Investors will also keep an eye on U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell's remarks on Friday for clues on what the Fed would do at its policy meeting later this month. He is due to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) in Washington.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.85% 220.82 Delayed Quote.39.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 26201.04 Delayed Quote.12.32%
NASDAQ 100 1.16% 7638.39457 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.12% 7872.264943 Delayed Quote.19.19%
S&P 500 0.80% 2910.63 Delayed Quote.16.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aEthio Telecom appoints evaluator for assets, seeks advisor for privatisation
RE
09:37aWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : India's Foreign Minister Addresses Geopolitical Flashpoints at India Economic Summit
PU
09:37aWORLD ECONOMIC FORUM : Greater Integration the Key to Unlocking South Asia's Vast Economic Potential
PU
09:36aU.S. unemployment rate falls to 3.5%; job growth steady
RE
09:34aUganda licenses two new commercial banks in crowded market
RE
09:31aWall Street set for higher open on moderate job growth in Sept
RE
09:27aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Employment Situation
PU
09:27aIn a polarized age, Boston Fed wrestles with healing a fractured U.S. economy
RE
09:25aCanada Trade Deficit Narrowed in August
DJ
09:24aINSTANT VIEW : U.S. September payrolls lower than expected, jobless rate drops
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group