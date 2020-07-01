Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street set for subdued open as virus surge threatens recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 09:11am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By Pawel Goraj and Devik Jain

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open near-flat on Wednesday, as a record single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the country heightened fears of another lockdown and threatened to derail a nascent economic recovery.

After notching up its biggest three-month gains since 1998 in the previous session, the S&P 500 looked set to begin the third quarter on a glum note as COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday, with California, Texas and Arizona emerging as new epicenters.

A warning from the government's top infectious disease expert that the number could soon double also took the shine off data showing that a slump in global manufacturing was easing as economies reopened.

"We had to dig a pretty good size hole in the market in the first quarter to have the kind of rebound that we just saw," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"The biggest challenge markets will face in the new quarter is the accelerating virus infections that threaten to set back reopenings and, with them, any economic progress."

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in June. Figures on U.S. manufacturing activity for the month are due later in the day, followed by the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report on Thursday.

At 8:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up just 4 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.05%.

Battered cruise line operators Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Inc, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp tumbled as much as 1% in premarket trading.

Macy's Inc fell 2.8%% after it reported a staggering $3.58 billion quarterly loss, led by a $3 billion impairment charge due to COVID-19 induced-store shutdowns.

In a bright spot, FedEx Corp jumped 11.7% after posting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by a surge in pandemic-fueled home deliveries.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC -2.15% 16.42 Delayed Quote.-67.70%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 25812.88 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
FEDEX CORPORATION 4.21% 140.22 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
NASDAQ 100 1.96% 10156.851673 Delayed Quote.16.30%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.87% 10058.765451 Delayed Quote.12.11%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. -0.79% 16.43 Delayed Quote.-71.87%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 0.00% 50.3 Delayed Quote.-62.32%
S&P 500 1.54% 3100.29 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:36aBoeing 737 MAX report may boost effort to reform U.S. airplane certification
RE
09:20aOil rises on signs of economic recovery, but new infections loom
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aFed's $600 Billion Main Street Lending Program Sees Lukewarm Interest
DJ
09:13aZoom says added over 100 features as part of 90-day security plan
RE
09:11aWall Street set for subdued open as virus surge threatens recovery
RE
09:08aU.S. Private Sector Adds 2.37 Million Jobs in June
DJ
09:07aIKEA agrees to buy Paris site as part of inner-city push
RE
09:04aMalaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over restrictions on palm biofuel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Trading resumes in Germany's DAX, other exchanges after outage
4METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group