Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street set to bounce after historic oil rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:17am EDT
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

Wall Street looked set to rebound on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day selloff due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months.

The S&P 500 fell nearly 5% in the first two days of the week as May WTI contracts plunged below zero and the benchmark Brent hovered near 1999-lows, triggering alarm about the hit to the global economy from a near-halt in business activity.

Battered oil stocks attempted a comeback on Wednesday with Exxon Mobil rising 3.8% and Chevron Corp gaining 3.5% before the bell as oil prices gained slightly.

Trillions of dollars in stimulus have helped Wall Street recover from its March lows. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved another $484 billion in relief and the House of Representatives is expected to clear it on Thursday.

But the benchmark S&P 500 was still 19% below its record high as sweeping shutdowns spark layoffs and crush consumer spending, putting several sectors at the risk of collapse.

"Investors are looking at the economy very differently than they are looking at markets," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"The market is getting a lot of support from the Federal Reserve and the government. The economy is getting some, but the economy is going to move at a different pace."

Estimates for U.S. jobless claims for the latest week range as high as 5.5 million, while a reading on April U.S. factory activity is likely to fall to levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis. Both reports are due Thursday.

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 389 points, or 1.7%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 47.25 points, or 1.73% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 135 points, or 1.6%.

Texas Instruments Inc rose 2.5% as the chip industry bellwether reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and said a strong inventory allowed it to be prepared for disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Netflix Inc, deemed a "stay-at-home" stock as the wide restrictions boost demand for online streaming services, more than doubled its own projections for new customers in the first quarter.

However, its shares fell 1.6% as it forecast a weaker second half if the lockdown measures were to be lifted.

Delta Air Lines Inc reported its first quarterly loss in nine years, but shares gained 3.5% after the airline operator said cheap fuel and cost reduction measures will cut its expenses by about half in the current quarter.

(Reporting by C. Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

By C Nivedita and Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.67% 23468.21 Delayed Quote.-17.13%
NASDAQ 100 -3.71% 8403.003222 Delayed Quote.1.14%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.48% 8263.228614 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.84% 429.75 Delayed Quote.34.08%
S&P 500 -3.07% 2792.34 Delayed Quote.-15.30%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -4.21% 109.795 Delayed Quote.-16.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aCoronabonds no, more EU funds yes, says would-be Merkel successor
RE
09:28aAir travel resumption will require social distancing, says EU
RE
09:28aWorld Bank Predicts Sharpest Decline of Remittances in Recent History
PU
09:22aNext round of coronavirus business aid to be as fair as possible -Kudlow
RE
09:18aAmazon launches data centre operations in South Africa
RE
09:17aWall Street set to bounce after historic oil rout
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09aMIGRANT WAGES SENT HOME SET TO DROP $142 BILLION IN 2020 : World Bank
RE
09:08aUNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME : Amid pandemic, climate scientists imagine Earth Day 2070
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude oil rises after hitting lowest this century on coronavirus crisis
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
3BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis
4NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
5AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group