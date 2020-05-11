Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street set to drop on fear of new infection wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:17am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

By Medha Singh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to fall at the open on Monday after last week's rally, as investors worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections with the reopening of several economies.

Germany and South Korea reported a surge in new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, in an ominous sign for all countries beginning to lift virus lockdowns.

"That's going to put water on the fire today," said Gerald Sparrow, portfolio manager of the Sparrow Growth Fund in St. Louis, Missouri.

"(Still), the difference now than four months ago is that governments and health organizations have more specific plans. The big tipping point is going to be if we can't come up with a medicine to treat the virus."

Battered travel-related stocks, including Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc dropped more than 2% each in premarket trading.

Marriott International Inc shed 2.5% as its quarterly profit fell short of already drastically lowered expectations, as bookings plunged.

Hopes of a pickup in business activity powered a Wall Street rally last week, with the Nasdaq recouping all its losses for 2020 as investors looked past dire economic data, including a historic 20.5 million jobs wiped out in April.

However, the benchmark S&P 500 is still more than 13% below its February record high and analysts have warned of another selloff as macroeconomic data gets worse, foreshadowing a deep and lasting global recession.

"We think it's likely a stretch for investors to chase the move much higher from here," said Eoin Murray, head of investment at Federated Hermes.

After financial markets began pricing in negative U.S. interest rates for the first time ever last week, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's outlook on the economy at a webcast event on Wednesday.

At 8:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 291 points, or 1.2%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 36.25 points, or 1.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 89 points, or 0.97%.

Cosmetics maker Coty Inc jumped 12.5% after agreeing to sell a majority stake in its professional beauty and retail hair businesses to investment firm KKR in a deal valued at $4.3 billion.

Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc jumped 8% as the pandemic drove a surge in third-quarter sales, which topped market estimates.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.91% 24331.32 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
NASDAQ 100 1.30% 9220.353749 Delayed Quote.4.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.58% 9121.320669 Delayed Quote.0.08%
S&P 500 1.69% 2929.8 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34aChinese advisers call for talks on new trade deal with U.S. - Global Times
RE
09:34aBANK OF SLOVENIA : 22,230 applications for borrowers' moratorium in first month
PU
09:33aBoE's Haldane sees long-term COVID risks, perhaps not 'The End of the World'
RE
09:33aSaudi triples VAT rate in austerity push to counter oil slump, virus
RE
09:33aSaudi Arabia Unveils Austerity Measures as Its Economy Founders
DJ
09:24aBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Interagency Policy Statement on Allowances for Credit Losses
PU
09:24aMineral Production to Soar as Demand for Clean Energy Increases
PU
09:19aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/11Premier seeks advice from non-CPC members for govt work report
PU
09:19aInteragency Guidance on Credit Risk Review Systems
PU
09:17aWall Street set to drop on fear of new infection wave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group