Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street set to jump on stimulus, vaccine hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 08:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Floor traders work space is seen on the trading floor after the closing bell, following traders positive for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the NYSE in New York

By Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick

U.S. stock indexes were set to open sharply higher on Monday on optimism fueled by encouraging data from a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial, with investors also counting on more stimulus to rescue the economy from a deep economic slump.

Investors have kept a close eye on the vaccine programs of several drugmakers, cheering any positive development amid fears of a second wave of infections as governments start easing restrictions.

Drugmaker Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed promising results in an early stage study. The stock jumped 26% in premarket trade.

Markets were also encouraged by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks over the weekend on a gradual economic recovery, and his affirmation that more monetary stimulus was on the way if required.

Powell also said the most important data for the U.S. economy right now are the "medical metrics" around the coronavirus pandemic and sectors such as travel and entertainment would remain under pressure.

"Powell has also indicated something that was very important - that the full recovery is based on finding a vaccine. It's basically fueling hope. It's all about the economy and the reopening of some of the states and reopening countries around the world," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Friday as investors weighed worries about Sino-U.S. trade relations and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data against growing optimism that easing coronavirus restrictions would boost activity this month.

However, they posted a weekly loss as uncertainty still persisted over how the world would emerge from the coronavirus. U.S. stock indexes have stuck to a tight range after recovering from multi-year lows hit in March.

Cruise line operators Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd jumped more than 7% as well as carriers like Delta Air Lines Inc and United Airlines Holdings gained more than 7% and 8.4%.

At 8:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 663 points, or 2.82%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 74.5 points, or 2.62% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 186.25 points, or 2.05%.

General Motors Co rose 5.2% and Ford Motor Co 4% as they prepared to reopen their North American factories in a push to restart work in an industry that accounts for about 6% of U.S. economic activity.

Oil and gas heavyweights Occidental Petroleum Corp, Halliburton Co, Schlumberger jumped between 5.5% and 5.8% after oil prices surged on the prospect of higher demand. [O/R]

Apple Inc rose 1.9% as the iPhone maker said it would reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States this week.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.59% 307.71 Delayed Quote.4.78%
CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION 0.30% 9.96 End-of-day quote.0.10%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 4.16% 12.78 Delayed Quote.-74.86%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.25% 23685.42 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -0.65% 15.4 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.20% 4.9 Delayed Quote.-47.31%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.43% 22.63 Delayed Quote.-38.17%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY -1.31% 9.82 Delayed Quote.-59.87%
JUMP NETWORKS LIMITED -0.10% 48.9 End-of-day quote.0.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.26% 34.5 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
MODERNA, INC. 3.30% 66.69 Delayed Quote.240.95%
NASDAQ 100 0.64% 9152.638669 Delayed Quote.4.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.79% 9014.559984 Delayed Quote.0.47%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 1.49% 10.92 Delayed Quote.-81.30%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.44% 13.82 Delayed Quote.-66.46%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 6.54% 37.45 Delayed Quote.-71.95%
ROYAL GROUP CO., LTD. 7.32% 6.45 End-of-day quote.8.22%
S&P 500 0.39% 2863.7 Delayed Quote.-11.36%
SCHLUMBERGER NV -0.93% 15.95 Delayed Quote.-60.32%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.87% 19.92 Delayed Quote.-77.39%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.29% 1322 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
WTI 4.69% 31.911 Delayed Quote.-54.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aChina will deepen economic reforms as growth slows
RE
08:45aDollar struggles as rising oil prices lift commodity currencies
RE
08:45aTrump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed - Hassett
RE
08:41aChina will deepen economic reforms as growth slows
RE
08:40aWall Street set to jump on stimulus, vaccine hopes
RE
08:39aHertz names Paul Stone CEO
RE
08:38aDollar struggles as rising oil prices lift commodity currencies
RE
08:37aU.S. mulls paying companies, tax breaks to pull supply chains from China
RE
08:35aTrump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills
RE
08:34aChina central bank says to implement monetary policy more creatively
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
2LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $31 as restrictions ease
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
5CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group