Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street set to open lower as China data adds to recession fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:08am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday as weak economic data from China pointed to slowing growth in the world's second largest economy, adding to fears of a global recession.

China's producer price index fell 0.8% in August, the sharpest pace of decline in three years, as businesses slashed prices to cope with flagging demand amid a bruising trade war with the United States.

Shares of U.S. chipmakers, which generate a big chunk of revenue from China, came under pressure in premarket trading. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and Applied Materials Inc fell between 0.6% and 1.1%.

Declines in technology and healthcare stocks kept Wall Street subdued in the previous session as investors held out for policy decisions from central banks on potential monetary easing.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) are widely expected to cut interest rates over the next two weeks, investors doubt the extent to which central banks' measures will stem an economic slowdown.

"Expectations may be in front of themselves about the amount of new monetary policy stimulus that the ECB is going to move forward with," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

However, a prolonged U.S.-China trade war could dull the effect of potential rate cuts on economic growth, Hogan said.

Among other stocks, Ford Motor Co fell 3.6% after ratings agency Moody's downgraded its bonds to junk status overnight.

Separately, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee laid out plans to hold hearings into the Justice Department's decision to open an antitrust investigation into Ford and three other automakers.

The so-called FAANG set of stocks were also lower, with Apple Inc dipping 0.1% ahead of an event where it is widely expected to unveil its latest iPhones. Details on its new video streaming service could also move shares of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.

Later in the day, Boeing Co is set to report aircraft deliveries for the first eight months of 2019, which will give investors a deeper look into the effect of the grounding of 737 MAX jets.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 25 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.25 points, or 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.29%.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)

By Uday Sampath Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES -0.20% 30.5 Delayed Quote.65.22%
APPLE 0.43% 214.17 Delayed Quote.35.20%
APPLIED MATERIALS 1.12% 50.66 Delayed Quote.53.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 26835.51 Delayed Quote.15.04%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 7832.403215 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 8087.437378 Delayed Quote.22.12%
NETFLIX 1.44% 294.34 Delayed Quote.9.97%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 1.04% 180.5 Delayed Quote.35.21%
S&P 500 -0.01% 2978.43 Delayed Quote.18.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18aCanada Building Permits Rise 3.0% in July
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aInverted yield curves 'not a vote of confidence' - BoE's Carney
RE
09:13aTrafigura's U.S. crude exports account for over a quarter of U.S. total
RE
09:10aEU wants Trump to drop 'reckless' trade policies - incoming trade chief
RE
09:08aWall Street set to open lower as China data adds to recession fears
RE
09:05aAnti-Psychotic Drug Reduction in Skilled Nursing Facilities Through Telepsychiatry
SE
09:04aEU says 2009 curbs on Opal pipeline apply after court ruling
RE
09:03aCIPHERTRACE : Unveils Trustworthy Open Source Solution for FATF Travel Rule Compliance
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
3WeWork IPO valuation likely below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid
5LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group