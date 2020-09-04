Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street sinks as tech sell-off resumes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:52am EDT
The front facade of the of the NYSE is seen in New York

Wall Street's main indexes extended losses on Friday after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 4% as mega-cap companies Apple Inc, Microsoft Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc and Nvidia Inc slipped.

Earlier on Friday, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed jobless rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July, steeper than economists' forecast of 9.8%. Nonfarm payrolls however, increased less than expected last month.

Still, the data adds pressure on the White House and Congress to restart stalled negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package to lift the economy out of the worst recession since the Great Depression.

"The data is consistent with an improving labor market that is helping to support consumption, but remains a long way away from pre-COVID-19 levels," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

After climbing to record highs on the back of historic stimulus and a narrow rally in heavyweight technology stocks, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered their worst day in nearly three months on Thursday as investors booked gains.

Technology, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks fell the most among the major S&P sectors. Beaten-down sectors including financials, industrials and energy bucked the trend, rising between 0.4% and 1.0%.

Shares of rate-sensitive lenders rose 2.4% as the benchmark 10-year yield bounced off of a near four-week low. [US/]

Fund managers have warned Thursday's declines may be a preview of a rocky two months ahead as institutional investors return from summer vacations and refocus on potential economic pitfalls.

The run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election is also expected to add to volatility. At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 123.67 points, or 0.44%, at 28,169.06 and the S&P 500 was down 44.18 points, or 1.28%, at 3,410.88. The Nasdaq Composite was down 320.00 points, or 2.79%, at 11,138.11.

Wall Street's fear gauge hit a more than 11-week high.

Apple supplier Broadcom Inc gained 1.2% after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 38 new lows.

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -6.88% 115.0501 Delayed Quote.64.66%
BROADCOM INC. 1.00% 362.41 Delayed Quote.11.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.72% 27913.48 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -4.80% 208.435 Delayed Quote.46.89%
NASDAQ 100 -4.30% 11352.577596 Delayed Quote.42.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.18% 11061.444986 Delayed Quote.27.70%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -7.96% 483.7999 Delayed Quote.121.26%
S&P 500 -2.46% 3386.47 Delayed Quote.10.84%
TESLA, INC. -6.92% 385 Delayed Quote.386.46%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.08% 24.575 Delayed Quote.-54.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aAmazon plans to add 10,000 jobs in Bellevue, Washington
RE
11:05aABC ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS : Nonresidential Construction Employment Continues to Recover in August, Says ABC
PU
11:02aIreland likely to lose EU trade portfolio as nominees submitted
RE
11:00aPADDOCK PRACTICES : Sleuth before spraying diseases this season
PU
11:00aResearch to get to root cause of pulse and oilseed diseases
PU
11:00aDirector of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi Visits Spain
PU
11:00aROYAL MONETARY AUTHORITY OF BHUTAN : Call for Subscription of Government Bond
PU
10:52aWall Street sinks as tech sell-off resumes
RE
10:37aCanada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding for third straight month in August
RE
10:33aTSX gains on positive monthly jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5ENI SPA : ENI : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group