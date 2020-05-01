Log in
Wall Street sinks on renewed tariff threat

05/01/2020 | 04:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday as investor risk appetite was soured by the revived specter of tariffs against China, threatened anew by U.S. President Donald Trump in retaliation for the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 617.09 points, or 2.53%, to 23,728.63, the S&P 500 lost 81.13 points, or 2.79%, to 2,831.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 284.60 points, or 3.2%, to 8,604.95.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Chris Reese)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.56% 23723.69 Delayed Quote.-14.69%
NASDAQ 100 -3.14% 8718.179484 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.20% 8604.947891 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
S&P 500 -2.81% 2830.71 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
