Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Wall Street slides as bond yields climb on jobs data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 08:55pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday, weighed down by rising Treasury yields after data showed job growth slowed in September, while wage increases were not enough to fan worries over rising inflation or faster interest rates hikes.

The losses were led by heavyweight stocks in the technology and communication services sectors, including the so-called FAANG group – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet.

Apple fell 2.7 percent after David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital said it sold its remaining shares in the company on growing fear of "Chinese retaliation against America's trade policies".

Twitter dropped 0.5 percent, giving up earlier gains after Greenlight also said it sold its entire stake in the company due to worries about regulatory risks affecting social media companies. Facebook dropped 1.2 percent, while Snapchat-parent Snap slid 1.7 percent.

That added to the pressure on the stock market from earlier in the session after the September jobs report.

Nonfarm payrolls increased less than expected in September, likely due to the effect of Hurricane Florence, though data for July and August was revised higher, a Labor Department report showed.

"Good news for economy is bad news for equity investors right now," said Michael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group's in New York.

"The labor report on the surface looked a bit weak but once you got under the surface it kind of supported the story of a strong labor market."

The report pushed longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields higher. That piled more pressure on U.S. stocks, which are trading near record-high levels, raising concerns about valuations with the earnings season just around the corner.

The technology sector <.SPLRCT> sank 2 percent, dropping for the second day in a row as it also took a hit from a fall in shares of Intel and Microsoft.

The communication services sector <.SPLRCL>, which houses Netflix, Facebook and Alphabet, dropped 1.5 percent.

At 13:18 EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 276.53 points, or 1.04 percent, at 26,350.95, the S&P 500 was down 27.89 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,873.72.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 146.44 points, or 1.86 percent, at 7,733.07, its lowest since mid August.

The CBOE Volatility index <.VIX>, a gauge of investor anxiety, rose 2.48 points, climbing for the second day.

The only gainers among the 11 major S&P sectors were defensive utilities <.SPLRCU>, which advanced 1.5 percent and real estate <.SPLRCR> up 0.4 percent.

Tesla was down 7 percent after CEO Elon Musk stirred nerves about the settlement of his securities fraud lawsuit by mocking the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Twitter. Greenlight's David Einhorn said his Tesla short was the second biggest winner last quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.90-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and 22 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 107 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.86% 1166.31 Delayed Quote.11.74%
AMAZON.COM -1.05% 1888.305 Delayed Quote.63.27%
APPLE -1.57% 224.32 Delayed Quote.37.13%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.79% 26418.07 Delayed Quote.7.72%
FACEBOOK -0.84% 157.47 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
INTEL CORPORATION -2.39% 46.99 Delayed Quote.5.63%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.48% 112.2 Delayed Quote.31.86%
NASDAQ 100 -1.24% 7395.9116 Delayed Quote.17.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.20% 7784.6125 Delayed Quote.14.14%
NETFLIX -3.43% 350.9 Delayed Quote.89.44%
S&P 500 -0.82% 2901.61 Real-time Quote.9.42%
SNAP INC -1.22% 7.71 Delayed Quote.-46.61%
TWITTER INC 0.53% 28.3718 Delayed Quote.17.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
02:55pWall Street slides as bond yields climb on jobs data
RE
02:36aBOJ unfazed by yield surge, bond sell-off eases slightly
RE
12:33aSoutheast Asia Stocks - Hit by rising U.S. bond yields
RE
12:21aAfter market rout, signs point to even higher bond yields
RE
10/04DOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH : 30-year U.S. Treasury signals higher bond yields
RE
10/04Consumer Cos Down as Rates Weigh on Home, Auto Sales Views -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10/04Wall Street stumbles as bond yield climb continues
RE
10/04Bond yields surge in U.S. Treasuries sell-off, stocks sink globally
RE
10/04Bank of Mexico Leaves Rates Unchanged, Warns of Inflation Risk
DJ
10/04Dollar near 11-month highs against yen as bond yields surge
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4RWE : RWE profits to take a hit after court delays brown coal mining
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares slide as U.S. criminal inquiry spooks investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.