Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street slips as Huawei report adds to trade concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:19am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday after rebounding strongly a day earlier, as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction in Britain's economy.

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive technology companies <.SPLRCT> came under pressure after a report that Washington was delaying a decision about allowing some trade between U.S. firms and China's telecom equipment maker Huawei again.

The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index <.SOX> fell 1.16%, while Apple Inc slipped 0.6%.

In Europe, Italy's ruling League party Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for early elections; while Britain's economy shrank for the first time since 2012, raising concerns as the country gears up to leave the European Union in October.

"Political uncertainty in the eurozone is adding an additional variable that the market has to juggle around with. That, coupled with the GDP numbers and the trade war, is giving investors an indigestion," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"Until we get some sort of tangible answers to what the (Trump) administration is going to do with China, this is going to be a overhang on the market, creating plenty of sharp swings."

U.S. stocks roared back on Thursday, recording their best one-day percentage gain in two months in what has been a turbulent week for the markets dominated by a symbolic drop in China's currency.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 82.56 points, or 0.31%, at 26,295.63 and the S&P 500 was down 12.15 points, or 0.41%, at 2,925.94. The Nasdaq Composite was down 54.54 points, or 0.68%, at 7,984.62.

Investors seeking safety helped the defensive sectors, including utilities <.SPLRCU> and real estate <.SPLRCR>, outperform the other major S&P sectors this week.

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc shed 9.4% after the ride-hailing company reported a record $5.2 billion loss and revenue that fell short of Wall Street targets.

DXC Technology tumbled 31.4% after the IT and consulting services provider cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast.

Nektar Therapeutics shares plunged 38.2% after the drug developer flagged manufacturing issues with its experimental cancer drug bempeg.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 39 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.25% 200.09 Delayed Quote.28.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.85% 26165.68 Delayed Quote.13.08%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY -30.22% 36.0001 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
NASDAQ 100 -1.29% 7627.66905 Delayed Quote.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.24% 7942.393327 Delayed Quote.18.05%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS -36.37% 19.2899 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
S&P 500 -0.96% 2910.99 Delayed Quote.15.04%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -9.04% 39.78 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aDaimler faces up to 1 billion euro diesel fine - Der Spiegel
RE
10:45aPatrick Sheehy Led British American Tobacco Into Insurance
DJ
10:41aBANK OF THAILAND : Performance of the Thai Banking System in the second Quarter of 2019
PU
10:41aCITY OF IOWA CITY IA : increases emissions goals to combat climate change
PU
10:36aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 09 August 2019
PU
10:35aFOREX : Overview - Week of August 5-9
10:34aChina central bank to keep yuan stable, maintain prudent monetary policy
RE
10:19aWall Street slips as Huawei report adds to trade concerns
RE
10:18aIn Argentina's wine country, vintners worry about recession - and trade deal
RE
10:17aTrump says U.S. economy 'handcuffed' by Fed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group