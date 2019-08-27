Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street slips as financials fall, trade hopes flicker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 01:47pm EDT
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday hurt by a fall in financial stocks, while revived worries about a U.S. recession overshadowed early optimism of a resolution to the prolonged trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. stocks were up earlier in the session, building on gains from Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to ease tensions by predicting another round of talks with Beijing. China's foreign ministry, however, reiterated on Tuesday that it had not received any recent telephone call from the United States on trade.

Investor sentiment soured after the inversion in the U.S. Treasury yield curve deepened further and the benchmark 10-year yields slipped, underscoring safe-haven demand and worries about a softening global economy.

"The fact of the matter is that the last time the yield curve inverted was in 2007 and we went into a recession in December of the same year," said Michael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group in New York.

Interest-rate sensitive financials <.SPSY> slid 1%, while defensive sectors such as utilities <.SPLRCU> and real estate <.SPLRCR> were the only ones in positive territory.

Wall Street has been hit in August by worries over the impact of the intensifying U.S.-China trade war on corporate profits, slowing global growth and the lack of clarity on the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts.

Trade tensions between the United States and China intensified after the countries threatened to slap fresh tariffs on each other's goods worth billions of dollars last week.

"There's a lot of concern about what's going on here and as much as the investors try and ignore it and accept the idea that the economy remains strong, the doubts seem to creep into this market," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments.

"People are still concerned about the trade war with China and the inconsistencies in a lot of the administration's comments."

With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for September, investors are gauging the strength of the U.S. economy for clues on where rates are headed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.52 points, or 0.52%, to 25,764.31, the S&P 500 lost 13.51 points, or 0.47%, to 2,864.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.30 points, or 0.6%, to 7,806.43.

Among stocks, Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.7% after an Oklahoma judge said J&J must pay $572.1 million for its part in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, a sum that was substantially less than what investors had expected.

Philip Morris International Inc shares fell 6.8%, after the tobacco maker said it was in talks with Altria Group Inc to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Altria's shares were down 4%.

Shares in J. M. Smucker Co tumbled 9% after the packaged food maker cut its full-year earnings forecast and missed estimates for quarterly profit and sales.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.83-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.85-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and 28 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 170 new lows.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.26% 25832.23 Delayed Quote.11.02%
NASDAQ 100 -0.05% 7571.241247 Delayed Quote.21.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.26% 7833.814372 Delayed Quote.20.44%
S&P 500 -0.18% 2873.2 Delayed Quote.13.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pFed rejects call to deny Trump rate cuts; Trump keeps up pressure
RE
02:08pNew York Fed among six banks voting in July for no change in discount rate
RE
02:01pBrazil official says EU-Mercosur trade pact still under review
RE
01:48pSEC fines audit firm RSM $950,000 to settle independence violation claim
RE
01:47pWall Street slips as financials fall, trade hopes flicker
RE
01:46pU.S. charges former Alphabet engineer with stealing self-driving car secrets
RE
01:45pFormer Fed Official Says Central Bank Should Act to Thwart Trump's Re-election
DJ
01:33pIran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within three days - minister
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group