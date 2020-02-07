Log in
Wall Street slips from record highs after jobs report

02/07/2020 | 10:15am EST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday, as investors assessed the U.S. employment report that showed jobs growth accelerated in January but included a downward revision to some previous numbers.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 225,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's data showed, much higher than 160,000 jobs additions expected by economists polled by Reuters.

However, the economy created 514,000 fewer jobs between April 2018 and March 2019 than originally estimated, suggesting job growth could significantly slowdown this year.

"Where the market is right now, it likes to see an economy that's not too hot and not too cold because a much stronger economy suggests higher interest rates," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"When you get the kind of upward move in markets, it's not surprising to see people wanting to go into the weekend quite as long."

Technology stocks, which outperformed broader markets this week, slipped 0.7%, weighing the most on the S&P 500.

A strong four-day rally this week has put the benchmark index on pace for its best week in eight months as investors took comfort from China's efforts to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The new infections in mainland China on Thursday were down from Wednesday and Tuesday's figures, but experts warned it was too early to identify a trend.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.58% at 29,208.83. The S&P 500 fell 0.44% to 3,331.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.56% to 9,519.02.

More than 300 S&P 500 companies have reported fourth-quarter results so far, of which about 70% have topped earnings estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc slumped 10.6% after the videogame publisher missed estimates for quarterly adjusted revenue.

AbbVie Inc gained 4.3% after the drugmaker forecast 2020 earnings above analysts' expectations.

Uber Technologies Inc shares gained about 5.7% after the ride-hailing company moved forward by a year its target to achieve a measure of profitability to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.51-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 31 new lows.

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 5.24% 91.689 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.57% 29227.62 Delayed Quote.2.95%
NASDAQ 100 -0.38% 9414.036415 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.40% 9537.344262 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 -0.34% 3335.47 Delayed Quote.3.56%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. -9.75% 115.005 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 7.85% 40.0395 Delayed Quote.24.71%
