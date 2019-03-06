Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street slips, investors await fresh cues on trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:29am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines following a strong rally this year, awaiting fresh developments on trade.

The S&P 500 has risen about 11 percent so far this year on optimism that the United States and China will soon end their bitter trade row and the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in raising interest rates.

Wall Street started the week on a positive note after a report that the two sides would arrive at a trade deal as early as month-end, but the optimism-driven rally has since fizzled out.

The S&P 500 index is struggling to go past the 2,800-point mark, a key resistance level, closing lower in five of the past six sessions in choppy trading.

"It's been pretty quiet and everything depends on trade and until that shoe drops we're going to continue to move sideways," said Ryan Nauman, market strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

"The longer the markets go without the trade deal, with the optimism so high, it's going to start putting doubt into the minds of the investors and that's going to be a risk for a selloff."

General Electric Co shares tumbled 6.1 percent, extending losses from a day earlier, after it warned of a negative net cash flow from its industrial businesses this year.

The energy sector fell 0.98 percent, the most among 11 major S&P sectors, weighed by oil major Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil's 1.9 percent drop also weighed on the blue-chip Dow index, after the company said it planned to increase capital spending next year to restore flagging oil and gas production.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53.82 points, or 0.21 percent, at 25,752.81, the S&P 500 was down 7.11 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,782.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.38 points, or 0.40 percent, at 7,545.98.

Dollar Tree Inc rose 1.7 percent, after the discount store operator reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales.

Aon Plc jumped 4.3 percent after the company said it had scrapped plans to pursue a merger with rival insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson Plc. Willis Towers tumbled 5.4 percent.

The markets seemed to have shrugged off data which showed U.S. trade deficit surged to a 10-year high in 2018, with the politically sensitive shortfall with China hitting a record peak, despite the Trump administration slapping tariffs on a range of imported goods.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy drawn from the central bank's sources across the nation, is expected at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 20 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Medha Singh and Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.33% 25723.97 Delayed Quote.10.63%
NASDAQ 100 -0.44% 7125.632954 Delayed Quote.12.97%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.58% 7533.128303 Delayed Quote.14.47%
S&P 500 -0.36% 2779.73 Delayed Quote.11.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aBank of Canada Holds Key Rate At 1.75% -- Update
DJ
11:44aGlobal stocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:42aStocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:37aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 06, 2019 2017 Annual Wholesale Trade Survey According to estimates from the Annual Wholesale Trade Survey (AWTS), .U.S. wholesalers experienced a 5.9 percent increase in sales in 2017.
PU
11:37aAMENDMENTS 002-004 - REPORT ON EUROPEAN SEMESTER FOR ECONOMIC POLICY COORDINATION : Employment and Social Aspects in the Annual Growth Survey 2019 - A8-0162/2019(002-004)
PU
11:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - INTERIM REPORT on the proposal for a Council Regulation on the establishment of the European Monetary Fund - A8-0087/2019(001-001)
PU
11:37aAAM STATEMENT : Trade Deficit Hits Record High in 2018
PU
11:36aCURRENCIES : Dollar Struggles For Direction Amid Economic Reports, Ahead Of Fed's Beige Book
DJ
11:33aCanadian dollar falls on rate-hike uncertainty; greenback steady
RE
11:32aLITECOIN : Can We See A Bounce Towards $60?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVS Health Corpora..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.