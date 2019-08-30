Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street slips on mixed data, looming tariffs ahead of market holiday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 03:21pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were in the red on Friday afternoon as investors were wary after mixed data and ahead of a holiday weekend in which a fresh round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports were due to kick in.

By Sinéad Carew

While Wall Street was on course to register a weekly gain, August was expected to show its biggest monthly decline since May after escalations in U.S.-China trade tensions and the inversion of a key part of the U.S. yield curve which is often a recessionary signal.

Wall Street markets will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Labor Day holiday. Since bonds have recently outperformed stocks, investors may have taken early action to rebalance their portfolios for the end of the month due to the long weekend, according to Vinay Pande, head of trading strategies at UBS Global Wealth Management in New York.

"Trying to make a very large move in the last day of the month when Labor day is following is not the best idea," said Pande. "Most of the rebalancing that was expected ... has likely been accomplished in the days leading up to the long weekend."

U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in July as households bought a range of goods and services. While this could allay financial market fears of a recession, a survey from the University of Michigan, also out Friday, showed its consumer sentiment index in August dropping by the most since December 2012, amid nerves over the U.S.-China trade war.

"The news today has been mixed. There was positive news about consumption data and negative news on consumer confidence," said Pande.

At 2:57 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.47 points, or 0.05%, to 26,348.78, the S&P 500 lost 3.53 points, or 0.12%, to 2,921.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.82 points, or 0.41%, to 7,940.58.

The United States and China had given hopeful signs on trade on Thursday as they discussed the next round of in-person negotiations in September ahead of a looming deadline for additional U.S. tariffs.

But Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, urged caution.

"Frankly, markets have been overly optimistic about trade," he said. "I would caution people to be a little careful because optimism won't last if it doesn't ultimately materialize into something substantive like an agreement, which I just have a hard time seeing it happen."

A new round of U.S. tariffs on some Chinese goods were expected to come into effect on Sunday and the technology sector <.SPLRCT> was the biggest weight on the S&P with a 0.4% loss.

Ulta Beauty Inc, which had been the S&P's top performing stock in Wall St's decade-old bull market, tumbled 29% after the cosmetics company cut its full-year profit forecast.

The biggest percentage gainer on the benchmark index was Campbell Soup Co, which jumped 5% after its quarterly profit beat estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.16-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 35 new highs and 53 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyasi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Chizu Nomiyama)

By SinÃ©ad Carew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.17% 26313.87 Delayed Quote.13.01%
NASDAQ 100 -0.63% 7653.706651 Delayed Quote.19.87%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.57% 7927.70891 Delayed Quote.18.41%
S&P 500 -0.27% 2916.43 Delayed Quote.15.20%
ULTA BEAUTY -30.00% 236.27 Delayed Quote.37.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pGeneral Motors cuts some 350 jobs in Thailand operations
RE
03:32pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Delek Companies to Enhance Environmental Protections to Settle U.S. and Arkansas Claims for Magnolia, Arkansas, Oil Spill
PU
03:27pPHMSA PIPELINE AND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS SAFETY : Takes Action to Assist with Hurricane Dorian Preparedness and Response Efforts
PU
03:22pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : Private sector's critical role for Africa's development and SDGs highlighted at TICAD7 during UNDP chief's visit to Japan
PU
03:22pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — July 2019
PU
03:22pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — July 2019
PU
03:21pWall Street slips on mixed data, looming tariffs ahead of market holiday
RE
03:18pToxic chemical at PES refinery mostly cleared, aiding probe of June blaze
RE
03:18pArgentine peso, bond prices fall further as S&P rating cut prompts selling
RE
03:18pIMF board to meet for informal session about Argentina -spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax
4Oil falls ahead of hurricane but posts weekly gain as U.S.-China trade war eases
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group