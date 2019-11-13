Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street slips on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 10:18am EST
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

Wall Street edged lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's threat to "substantially" raise tariffs if China did not make a trade deal with the United States as well as escalating tensions in Hong Kong kept investors away from riskier assets.

Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial deal with China "soon," but offered no new details on negotiations and largely repeated well-worn rhetoric about China's "cheating" on trade.

Technology stocks had lifted the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time highs in the run up to Trump's speech on Tuesday, but the indexes pulled back slightly after his address at the Economic Club of New York.

"Now is more the realization that 'phase one' is really not a done deal," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"It felt for a couple weeks that the deal was almost done and then you have these comments that sort of puts us in the same place we were."

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower. The financial sector fell 0.65%, tracking a drop in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields and weighing the most.

The trade-sensitive industrial sector was also among the biggest drags, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.87%.

Heightened tensions in Hong Kong also dulled sentiment after police warned violence related to anti-government protests had reached a deadly level and that the Asian financial hub had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown".

Wall Street's main indexes have touched new highs this month on the back of a strong corporate earnings season and hopes of a trade deal to end the damaging 16-month tariff war.

U.S. central bankers see a "sustained expansion" ahead for the country's economy, with the full impact of recent interest rate cuts still to be felt, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his prepared remarks for testimony that is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT).

On the economic front, data showed U.S. consumer prices rebounded more than expected in October and underlying inflation picked up.

At 10:03 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 16.71 points, or 0.06%, at 27,674.78, the S&P 500 was down 4.11 points, or 0.13%, at 3,087.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 16.84 points, or 0.20%, at 8,469.26.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd slipped 1.2% as the Chinese e-commerce giant revealed plans to launch a Hong Kong share sale to raise up to $13.4 billion.

SmileDirectClub Inc slumped 19% as the teeth alignment company posted a bigger quarterly loss and pointed toward more losses for the year.

Tech Data Corp gained 4% after announcing private equity Apollo Global Management would buy the U.S. company in a deal valued at $5.4 billion.

China's Luckin Coffee Inc rose 13.2% as the Starbucks Corp rival reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast fourth-quarter revenue above estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.89-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and one new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 55 new lows.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Arjun Panchadar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 27725.23 Delayed Quote.18.66%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. 12.70% 21.3926 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.08% 8270.55211 Delayed Quote.30.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.05% 8490.398944 Delayed Quote.27.73%
S&P 500 0.08% 3094.16 Delayed Quote.23.14%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.36% 83.605 Delayed Quote.29.38%
TECH DATA CORPORATION 4.51% 131.1 Delayed Quote.51.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:14pU.S. inflation firms on rising healthcare, energy costs
RE
12:12pVISA, MASTERCARD DRAW FTC INQUIRY OVER DEBIT CARD TRANSACTIONS : Bloomberg Law
RE
12:10pHINES INTERESTS PARTNERSHIP : announces the lease of over 4,000 square meters in the WorkStation building to Eurogroup Consulting
PU
12:05pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Reports 99.98% Purity from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material
PU
12:03pU.S. dollar steady as case for Fed rate pause solidifies
RE
11:59aEurope's corporate recession less severe than feared - Refinitiv
RE
11:56aCanada Goose sees frosty winter on earlier-than-usual shipments
RE
11:50aU.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in October
RE
11:47aU.S. dollar steady as case for Fed rate pause solidifies
RE
11:40aQ3 2019 : Gold investments have more than doubled year-on-year
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group