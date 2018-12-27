Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street surge provides relief to battered stock markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 05:01am CET
Pedestrians talk in front of an electronic board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares on Thursday rode a dramatic surge on Wall Street as markets, hammered by a recent drum roll of deepening political and economic gloom, cheered upbeat U.S. data and the Trump administration's effort to shore up investor confidence.

In a buying frenzy that was as spectacular as the recent rout, U.S. stocks soared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketing more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday.

That helped push MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.8 percent and away from eight-week lows.

Japan's Nikkei managed to pull out of bear market territory it had entered on Tuesday, surging 3.8 percent.

Australian shares jumped 1.6 percent as trading resumed after the Christmas break, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.6 percent.

There was no single trigger for the overnight relief rally on Wall Street, though a Mastercard Inc report that sales during the U.S. holiday shopping season rose the most in six years in 2018 helped allay concerns about the health of the U.S. economy

There were also some attempts by the White House to temper its broadside against the Federal Reserve. Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said on Wednesday that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's job was not in jeopardy.

His comments came days after President Donald Trump described the Fed as the "only problem" in the U.S. economy after the central bank last week raised rates for the fourth time this year, and retained plans for more hikes in 2019.

A U.S. government shutdown, concerns over slower global growth and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin convening a crisis group following the sharp sell-off in equities have also rattled investors.

"There is a question which is starting to unfold, whether this is a bear market rally or whether this is something more sustainable," said Chris Weston, Melbourne-based head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone.

"We probably got another 3 to 5 percent in these market rallies before we see people looking to fade into this."

Faced with deepening gloom, investors were quick to lap up media reports that a U.S. trade team will travel to Beijing the week of Jan. 7 to hold talks with Chinese officials.

"Investors are aware of negative factors, but they aren't paying attention to those. They are looking at the Dow's $1,000 gain," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"I think worries regarding the U.S. government shutdown as well as lack of clarity over whether the U.S.-Sino negotiations (over trade) will go well or not still remain."

Not all signs were positive overnight, with the Fed's Bank of Richmond's manufacturing index giving investors a reminder of the underlying global risks. The index fell the most on record, Refinitiv data going back to 1994 showed.

The weak figures rekindled fears that Sino-U.S. trade tensions are weighing on U.S. producers, and came days before the release of the Chicago purchasing managers index at the end of the week.

After the overnight rally, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were last down 0.3 percent.

OIL JUMPS, DOLLAR SUPPORTED

Oil also caught investors' attention after U.S. crude and Brent overnight both marked their largest single-day rises since late November 2016.

U.S. crude on Wednesday rallied almost 8.7 percent, while Brent jumped more than 8.8 percent in a partial rebound from steep losses that pushed crude benchmarks to lows not seen since last year.[O/R]

U.S. crude was last trading about half a percent lower at $45.99 a barrel, while Brent gave up 0.4 percent at $54.24 a barrel.

"If we can see oil prices moving up in the low end of the range, which is around $49 to $50, then we'll continue to see equities moving higher," said Pepperstone's Weston.

As investors moved back into riskier assets overnight, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose and last stood at 2.799 percent, about 8 basis point off their lowest since April hit in Asian trading on Wednesday.

The shift into riskier assets provided support to the dollar, which rose nearly 1 percent against the yen to 111.41 overnight - its largest single-day gain against the safe-haven Japanese currency since late April.

The dollar gave up some of those overnight gains on Thursday, and was last off 0.4 percent at 110.95 yen.

The U.S. currency was also on the back foot against the euro and the British pound, losing about 0.2 percent against both currencies, to $1.1382 and $1.2658, respectively.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 96.840.

In commodity markets, gold remained below a six-month peak hit during the previous session. Spot gold edged higher to $1,269.70, but its gains were capped as investors ventured back into riskier assets.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Daniel Leussink
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NIKKEI 225 0.89% 19327.06 Real-time Quote.-15.85%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aU.S. Commerce Dept won't publish economic data during shutdown - WSJ
RE
05:55aDollar holds most of its gains after Wall Street rally pushes yields higher
RE
05:52aYuan edges down in quiet trade as Wall Street surge helps lift dollar
RE
05:45aChina's industrial profits suffer first annual drop in three years, piles pressure on economy
RE
05:40aThai December headline inflation rate seen easing to 0.84 percent - Reuters poll
RE
05:33aPhilippines sees 2.5-3.5 percent rise in farm output next year
RE
05:25aSoutheast Asia stocks - Higher after Wall Street rebound
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:01aWall Street surge provides relief to battered stock markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
3INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC : INSYS THERAPEUTICS : Ex-Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme
4BLUEWHALE COMPANY : Launches “LugStay,” O2O Luggage Storage Service for Independent Travelers i..
5Oil prices fall after jump the day before; glut, economy worries weigh
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.