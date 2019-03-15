Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street weekahead: U.S. funds focus on media stocks, banks to find value as mid-caps rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 09:03pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 400 Mid-Cap index has surged to its best start to a year since 1991, both rewarding fund managers and forcing them to work harder to seek out bargains in a group that is now the most expensive part of the U.S. market based on their historical averages.

The rally in mid-cap stocks - companies with a market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion - has come during a broad rally in global stock markets as investors price in a resolution in the trade talks between the United States and China and fewer interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Mid-caps are up 14 percent for the year to date and sport an average price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9 times forward earnings, for their highest valuation premiums to small-cap stocks since 2017, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch research.

Yet fund managers from Janus Henderson, Hotchkis & Wiley, and Fairpointe Capital are among those who are still finding values by concentrating on financial, energy and media stocks and eschewing the high-priced real estate investment trusts and utility companies that make up nearly a fifth of the benchmark index.

"The window for the big bargain bin was the fourth quarter and that was about it," said Kevin Preloger, a portfolio manager of the $3.3 billion Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value fund. "We're looking for companies that have good balance sheets and good cash flow, but the tough part is reasonable valuations."

Preloger's fund is finding them in financial companies such as M&T Bank Corp and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc that are increasing their stock buybacks at the same time they have been beating analysts' earnings expectations. Shares of M&T, for instance, are up 20.8 percent since the start of the year and trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8.

"Financials are the cheapest sector in the space, and their earnings are also growing," Preloger said.

Stanley Majcher, a portfolio manager of the $1.4 billion Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value fund, is buying into overlooked financial and energy stocks because he considers them less risky than utility companies or REITs with higher valuations.

"Energy is very out of favor and there's a perception that it's a risky business because oil prices are likely to be low for a long period of time because of the market share war between OPEC and the U.S.," he said. "But we see low volatility of demand and more discipline on the supply side."

Among its largest holdings, Majcher's fund has several energy companies, including Whiting Petroleum Corp, Kosmos Energy Ltd and Ophir Energy PLC, according to Morningstar data, with mixed results for the year to date. Shares of Whiting are up 12.4 percent year-to-date, while shares of Ophir are up nearly 53 percent over the same time.

Thyra Zerhusen, a portfolio manager of the $2.6 billion AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap fund, said her fund is finding opportunities in media stocks such as broadcast company Tegna Inc, which was spun off of Gannett Co, magazine and local broadcasting company Meredith Corp, and New York Times Co, all of which should see a significant boost in revenues from the 2020 presidential and congressional elections, she said.

"With everybody running for president, the political advertising goes to these smaller market stations. Newspapers are almost non-existent now," except for the New York Times, which continues to grow its digital subscriptions, she said.

She is also adding opportunistic positions in companies such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, which completed its merger with the transportation unit of General Electric Co on Feb. 25. Shares of the company are up 2.9 percent year-to-date, and remain 35 percent below where they were trading six months ago.

"We're trying to add stocks where there may be a short-term problem hitting the share price but the long-term outlook looks okay," she said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Leslie Adler)

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE) 0.02% 48.82 Delayed Quote.9.83%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD -3.58% 5.93 Delayed Quote.45.70%
M&T BANK CORPORATION -0.47% 172.52 Delayed Quote.20.53%
MEREDITH CORPORATION 1.04% 57.4 Delayed Quote.10.51%
NEW YORK TIMES CO 0.20% 34.25 Delayed Quote.53.34%
OPHIR ENERGY PLC 1.27% 55.7 Delayed Quote.56.02%
TEGNA INC -0.07% 14.4 Delayed Quote.32.47%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP -1.58% 71.12 Delayed Quote.1.24%
WHITING PETROLEUM CORP 1.23% 25.52 Delayed Quote.12.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34pUK DEPARTMENT FOR EDUCATION : Plans to boost international student numbers and income
PU
09:03pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : U.S. funds focus on media stocks, banks to find value as mid-caps rally
RE
08:59pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Procesadora La Hacienda, Inc. Recalls Beef Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
08:59pRF BINDER PARTNERS : From CBD to Zero-Calorie Sweeteners, the 2019 Expo West saw New Food Brands Disrupting with Products that Promote Wellness
PU
08:47pPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia in restructuring move
RE
08:31pU.S. Places Sanctions on Russians Over Conflict in Ukraine
DJ
08:24pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF I R OF IRAN : Iran FM Urges OIC to Hold Emergency Meeting
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : March 15, 2019 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. and Gabriel Resources (Jersey) v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/31) Respondent's Comments on the Non-Disputing Parties' Submission (February 28, 2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : U.S. regulators want public's view on cars with no steering wheel, brakes
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Airlines fear long grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets after Ethiopian crash
3CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : A Cognitive Future
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astec Industries, Inc – ASTE
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NIO Inc. - NIO

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.