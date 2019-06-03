Log in
Walls & Futures REIT : secures Revolving Credit Facility

06/03/2019 | 07:29am EDT

Walls & Futures REIT plc secures Revolving Credit Facility

Walls & Futures REIT plc ('WAFR') the Ethical Housing REIT, announces that it had completed the provision of a £600,000 secured revolving credit facility from a private lender, Monastery Hire and Sales Limited. Set to run for an initial 5-year term, at an interest margin of 3.5% over LIBOR and will be used to finance the acquisition and refurbishment of its pipeline of specialist supported housing. A fee of 0.1% per annum is payable on any undrawn balances.

Disclaimer

Walls & Futures REIT plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:28:03 UTC
