Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early TV, iPhone, PS4 & Toys Deals Listed by The Consumer Post

Here’s the best early Walmart deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early Walmart tech, toys and home Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at The Consumer Post.
Best Walmart deals:
-
Save up to 40% on tech, toys & more at Walmart - check for live prices on top-selling tech items like the iPhone, PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well as savings on toys, home & outdoor living
-
Save up to $420 on a wide-range of 4K & Smart TVs at Walmart - Check for live prices on Smart TVs, 4K TVs, refurbished TVs, LED TVs and OLED TVs
-
Save up to $300 on Apple iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks & Apple Watches at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and more
-
Save up to 63% on gaming consoles, video games, games for PC & gaming accessories at Walmart.com - check for live prices on PS4, XBOX ONE, Nintendo Switch and popular games like Call of Duty and Ghost Recon Breakpoint
-
Save up to $300 on laptops and notebooks at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on laptops from Lenovo, HP, Acer, Asus, Toshiba and Dell
-
Save up to 50% on kitchenware and supplies and Walmart - check for live prices on crock pots, instant pots, rice cookers & food processors from name brands like Hamilton Beach and Betty Crocker
-
Save up to $324 on beds, mattresses, frames, bases & sets at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on Twin, Full, Queen and King mattresses plus metal frames, wooden frames and frames with storage
-
Save up to $300 on Dyson, Roomba and Shark Vacuums - Check for live prices on upright, stick, canister, handvac and robot vacuums at Walmart.com
-
Save up to $224 on indoor and outdoor furniture at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on items for the bedroom, entryway, living room, nursery, back yard, kitchen & dining room
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Retail giant Walmart is anticipated to sell their products at significant discounts through Black Friday month. A 4K TV or convertible laptop may be sold at half the price during the event. It’s almost a given that gaming consoles like the Sony PS4 and Nintendo Switch will drop prices too. Other items ranging from older models of the Apple iPhone to tires will offer big savings then too.
What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Every year retailers across the country offer time-limited discounts on their products during Black Friday. The average discount on Black Friday online deals according to The Balance is around 24% off. In comparison, in-store deals during the week are offered at 20% off on average.
In recent years the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US. Deloitte’s 2018 study revealed that fully half of all surveyed shoppers favored online sales over in-store deals.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006182/en/