Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early TV, iPhone, PS4 & Toys Deals Listed by The Consumer Post

11/06/2019 | 11:24pm EST

Black Friday experts share the best early Walmart laptop, smartphone, gaming, toys & homeware deals for shoppers in 2019

Here’s the best early Walmart deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the best early Walmart tech, toys and home Black Friday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at The Consumer Post.

Best Walmart deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Retail giant Walmart is anticipated to sell their products at significant discounts through Black Friday month. A 4K TV or convertible laptop may be sold at half the price during the event. It’s almost a given that gaming consoles like the Sony PS4 and Nintendo Switch will drop prices too. Other items ranging from older models of the Apple iPhone to tires will offer big savings then too.

What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Every year retailers across the country offer time-limited discounts on their products during Black Friday. The average discount on Black Friday online deals according to The Balance is around 24% off. In comparison, in-store deals during the week are offered at 20% off on average.

In recent years the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US. Deloitte’s 2018 study revealed that fully half of all surveyed shoppers favored online sales over in-store deals.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


