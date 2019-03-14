Walmart Executive Jay Jorgensen Joins Coupang as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel

Coupang, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing e-commerce
companies, today announced that Jay Jorgensen will join the company as
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). Mr. Jorgensen is a
recognized expert on corporate governance, most recently serving as the
Global Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer of Walmart, Inc. He brings a
wealth of international experience to Coupang as the company continues
its rapid expansion.
Jay Jorgensen, Coupang's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
“Coupang is relentless in its pursuit of excellence, and Jay shares that
commitment,” said Bom Kim, CEO of Coupang. “His standards are remarkably
high, and he has a tremendous track record. Jay is the right person to
oversee global compliance as we continue to grow Coupang into one of the
world’s greatest technology companies.”
Prior to joining Coupang, Mr. Jorgensen created Walmart’s first global
program to manage regulatory compliance for the company’s entire
business, including its workforce of more than two million employees. In
2016, the New York Stock Exchange Governance Services recognized that
program as the “Best Governance, Risk and Compliance Program at a
Large-Cap Company.”
In addition to building and refining a world-class ethics and compliance
program, Mr. Jorgensen also served as a member of Walmart Foundation’s
Board of Directors and Executive Committee, helping direct the
Foundation’s activities and establish strategies to improve
sustainability, and create jobs.
Before joining Walmart, Mr. Jorgensen was a partner in the international
law firm Sidley Austin LLP, where he represented and counseled both
companies and individuals. He also served as a judicial law clerk to the
late William H. Rehnquist, the Chief Justice of the United States
Supreme Court, in addition to serving as the law clerk to the Honorable
Samuel A. Alito, Jr. while he sat on the United States Court of Appeals
for the Third Circuit. Judge Alito was later appointed a Justice of the
United States Supreme Court by President George W. Bush.
“I’m glad to have this opportunity to work for a company that is growing
by providing exceptional service to its customers,” said Mr. Jorgensen.
“Coupang is transforming the shopping experience and making customers’
lives more convenient by providing a wide selection of products and
fast, friendly delivery. I’m looking forward to being part of this team.”
With revenue more than doubling in the last two years to nearly $5
billion in 2018, Coupang is Korea's largest online retailer. Korea is
already a global top five e-commerce market and is one of the fastest
growing. Today Coupang offers more than 120 million items for sale,
including 4 million retail items available for guaranteed one-day
delivery through its Rocket delivery service, which by September 2018
had delivered more than 1 billion items. Millions of customers buy from
Coupang more than 50 times per year, and one in every two Koreans has
downloaded Coupang’s mobile application.
Coupang is also the leading Korean retailer of U.S.-based brands, such
as Huggies, Febreze, Corelle and Carters. It has served as an effective
on-ramp for international companies that want to launch products in
Korea. The company opened its platform to international brands in order
to introduce new options to shoppers in Korea. In addition to bringing
US goods to Korea, Coupang is also expanding internationally.
About Coupang
Coupang is one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer internet
companies in the world. Its innovative technologies and novel approach
to mobile commerce and customer service have set a new standard for
e-commerce in Korea and beyond. Powered by its proprietary technology
infrastructure, Coupang offers the largest end-to-end fulfillment
operation in Korea and one of the most revolutionary last-mile delivery
services in the world. Founded in 2010, Coupang is a global company with
offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai, and Silicon
Valley.
