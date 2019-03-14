Walmart Executive Jay Jorgensen Joins Coupang as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel

Proven veteran joins one of the fastest growing ecommerce retailers in the world

Coupang, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing e-commerce companies, today announced that Jay Jorgensen will join the company as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). Mr. Jorgensen is a recognized expert on corporate governance, most recently serving as the Global Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer of Walmart, Inc. He brings a wealth of international experience to Coupang as the company continues its rapid expansion.

Jay Jorgensen, Coupang's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Coupang is relentless in its pursuit of excellence, and Jay shares that commitment,” said Bom Kim, CEO of Coupang. “His standards are remarkably high, and he has a tremendous track record. Jay is the right person to oversee global compliance as we continue to grow Coupang into one of the world’s greatest technology companies.”

Prior to joining Coupang, Mr. Jorgensen created Walmart’s first global program to manage regulatory compliance for the company’s entire business, including its workforce of more than two million employees. In 2016, the New York Stock Exchange Governance Services recognized that program as the “Best Governance, Risk and Compliance Program at a Large-Cap Company.”

In addition to building and refining a world-class ethics and compliance program, Mr. Jorgensen also served as a member of Walmart Foundation’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee, helping direct the Foundation’s activities and establish strategies to improve sustainability, and create jobs.

Before joining Walmart, Mr. Jorgensen was a partner in the international law firm Sidley Austin LLP, where he represented and counseled both companies and individuals. He also served as a judicial law clerk to the late William H. Rehnquist, the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, in addition to serving as the law clerk to the Honorable Samuel A. Alito, Jr. while he sat on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Judge Alito was later appointed a Justice of the United States Supreme Court by President George W. Bush.

“I’m glad to have this opportunity to work for a company that is growing by providing exceptional service to its customers,” said Mr. Jorgensen. “Coupang is transforming the shopping experience and making customers’ lives more convenient by providing a wide selection of products and fast, friendly delivery. I’m looking forward to being part of this team.”

With revenue more than doubling in the last two years to nearly $5 billion in 2018, Coupang is Korea's largest online retailer. Korea is already a global top five e-commerce market and is one of the fastest growing. Today Coupang offers more than 120 million items for sale, including 4 million retail items available for guaranteed one-day delivery through its Rocket delivery service, which by September 2018 had delivered more than 1 billion items. Millions of customers buy from Coupang more than 50 times per year, and one in every two Koreans has downloaded Coupang’s mobile application.

Coupang is also the leading Korean retailer of U.S.-based brands, such as Huggies, Febreze, Corelle and Carters. It has served as an effective on-ramp for international companies that want to launch products in Korea. The company opened its platform to international brands in order to introduce new options to shoppers in Korea. In addition to bringing US goods to Korea, Coupang is also expanding internationally.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer internet companies in the world. Its innovative technologies and novel approach to mobile commerce and customer service have set a new standard for e-commerce in Korea and beyond. Powered by its proprietary technology infrastructure, Coupang offers the largest end-to-end fulfillment operation in Korea and one of the most revolutionary last-mile delivery services in the world. Founded in 2010, Coupang is a global company with offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

