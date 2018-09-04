Log in
Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 02:44pm CEST

The "Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Changes brought about by rapidly evolving technology and internet innovation left traditional brick-and-mortar retailers breathless as they struggled to keep pace with internet-based competition.

Even while the pace of change quickened, a growing number of retailers emerged to lead the industry into the realm of omnichannel retail. Walmart Inc. is one such example. The largest retailer in the world is executing on a mixture of traditional strengths and new strategies that suggest it will continue to exert enormous influence on the industry for some time to come.

Owing to its size and scale, Walmart's actions have far-reaching consequences for virtually every major retail category.

Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers gives industry participants needed insight into the nation's largest retailer's strengths, weaknesses, and related initiatives (inclusive of Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club) from four contextual angles:

  • the broader retail market,
  • the financial products and services market
  • the groceries and consumables market,
  • and the pet products and supplies market.

From each angle, the report focuses on omnichannel (online, in-store, and aggregated) consumer purchasing trends over time and includes analysis of pertinent strategies (such as click-and-collect, the click-and-collect connection to in-store purchasing, dynamic pricing, and subscription services). Topic-specific Walmart metrics are compared against its competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

Section A

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Walmart Inc.

Chapter 3: Retailer Omni-Channel Sales And Usage Trends

Chapter 4: Walmart U.S.

Chapter 5: Sam's Club

Chapter 6: Major Retailers: Competitive Analysis

Section B

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Walmart Financial Services

Chapter 3: The Walmart Financial Services User

Chapter 4: Walmart And Payment Cards

Chapter 5: Walmart And Mobile Technology

Chapter 6: Walmart And Other Financial Services

Section C

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: The Walmart And Sam's Club Grocery Business

Chapter 3: The Walmart And Sam's Club Grocery Shopper

Chapter 4: Why Consumers Choose Walmart

Chapter 5: Retail Channel Competition

Chapter 6: Multi-Channel Grocery Purchasing

Section D

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Walmart As Pet Market Competitor

Chapter 3: The Walmart Pet Products Shopper

Chapter 4: Retail, Internet, And Omnichannel

Chapter 5: Growth Of Retailer Pet Services

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Kmart
  • Kroger
  • Moneygram
  • Ol' Roy
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wc5542/walmart_u_s?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
