Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Changes brought about by rapidly evolving technology and internet
innovation left traditional brick-and-mortar retailers breathless as
they struggled to keep pace with internet-based competition.
Even while the pace of change quickened, a growing number of retailers
emerged to lead the industry into the realm of omnichannel retail.
Walmart Inc. is one such example. The largest retailer in the world is
executing on a mixture of traditional strengths and new strategies that
suggest it will continue to exert enormous influence on the industry for
some time to come.
Owing to its size and scale, Walmart's actions have far-reaching
consequences for virtually every major retail category.
Walmart U.S. Strategies and Shoppers gives industry participants needed
insight into the nation's largest retailer's strengths, weaknesses, and
related initiatives (inclusive of Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club) from four
contextual angles:
-
the broader retail market,
-
the financial products and services market
-
the groceries and consumables market,
-
and the pet products and supplies market.
From each angle, the report focuses on omnichannel (online, in-store,
and aggregated) consumer purchasing trends over time and includes
analysis of pertinent strategies (such as click-and-collect, the
click-and-collect connection to in-store purchasing, dynamic pricing,
and subscription services). Topic-specific Walmart metrics are compared
against its competitors.
Key Topics Covered:
Section A
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Walmart Inc.
Chapter 3: Retailer Omni-Channel Sales And Usage Trends
Chapter 4: Walmart U.S.
Chapter 5: Sam's Club
Chapter 6: Major Retailers: Competitive Analysis
Section B
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Walmart Financial Services
Chapter 3: The Walmart Financial Services User
Chapter 4: Walmart And Payment Cards
Chapter 5: Walmart And Mobile Technology
Chapter 6: Walmart And Other Financial Services
Section C
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: The Walmart And Sam's Club Grocery Business
Chapter 3: The Walmart And Sam's Club Grocery Shopper
Chapter 4: Why Consumers Choose Walmart
Chapter 5: Retail Channel Competition
Chapter 6: Multi-Channel Grocery Purchasing
Section D
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Walmart As Pet Market Competitor
Chapter 3: The Walmart Pet Products Shopper
Chapter 4: Retail, Internet, And Omnichannel
Chapter 5: Growth Of Retailer Pet Services
Companies Mentioned
-
Amazon
-
BJ's Wholesale Club
-
Costco
-
Kmart
-
Kroger
-
Moneygram
-
Ol' Roy
-
Petco
-
PetSmart
-
Sam's Club
-
Target
-
Walmart
