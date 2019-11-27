Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walmart : Wild Harvest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 06:53pm EST

Summary

Company Announcement Date:November 27, 2019FDA Publish Date:November 27, 2019Product Type:Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential E.coli Contamination

Company Name:UNFIBrand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Wild Harvest

Product Description:

Product Description

Organic All-Purpose Flour

Company Announcement

UNFI announced today a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Wild Harvest® Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached, with a Code of AA BEST IF USED BY 010820 CC 15:58 and UPC Code 711535509158. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli. During routine FDA sampling of the five-pound bag product, results were found to be positive for E.coli.

E. coli can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections in infants, older people, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems. The most common symptoms of E. coli are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting, which develop within three or four days of eating contaminated food. The illness usually lasts about a week and most people recover without treatment. Guidance from FDA and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour and that all surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

To date, UNFI has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care.

This recall only affects the following code date of Wild Harvest® Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached five-pound bags currently in stores or consumers' pantries. No other types of Wild Harvest® Flour are affected by this recall.

Wild Harvest® Organic All-Purpose Flour, Unbleached (sample label below) Package UPC: 711535509158 Best if Used by Date: 010820 CC 15:58 (can be found on top of the product, see sample below)

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers with questions may contact UNFI at 855-423-2630(customer support is available seven days-a-week between 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM CST). Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 23:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:43pAMBERTECH : Chairman's Address to the AGM
PU
07:43pTECH DATA : Enters into an Amendment to its Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management at an Increased Consideration Amount of $145 Per Share in Cash
BU
07:41pTHE LATEST BLACK FRIDAY CELL PHONE DEALS (2019) : Top iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, OnePlus & Android Smartphone Sales Researched by Consumer Articles
BU
07:38pWESTPAC BANKING : 28/11/2019 Westpac Share Purchase Plan withdrawal option
PU
07:31pBAXTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baxter International Inc. - BAX
BU
07:31pCLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Completes $43 Million Series B Financing
BU
07:28pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update Announcement - Proposed Adjournment of EGM
PU
07:23pBANK OF JAPAN : Input-Output Price Index of the Manufacturing Industry by Sector (Oct.) 
PU
07:23pALUMINIUM PROCESSING : the benefits of col...
PU
07:21pREGULUS RESOURCES : Announces Re-Filing of Interim Financials at June 30, 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. : PACIFIC DRILLING S A : Form6-K
4AZBIL CORPORATION : AZBIL : to Speak on Smart Energy and Sponsor Forum Focused on the Promotion of Smart Citie..
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : URGENT: Panasonic to sell chip business to Taiwanese company: source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group