Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates, Customers and Members Raise More Than $1 Billion for Sick and Injured Kids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 06:01am CEST

Amount represents largest cash amount ever raised by a company for a nonprofit

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members recently made history by raising more than $1 billion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006091/en/

The fundraising total for the U.S. and Canada officially crossed the $1 billion mark during the recently concluded annual CMN Hospitals fundraising campaign at U.S. Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

“Research done by Engage for Good shows that the cumulative $1 billion in cash raised for CMN Hospitals over the years by Walmart and Sam’s Club represents the largest amount ever raised for a nonprofit by one company in North America,” said David Hessekiel, president of Engage for Good, a trade group that tracks cross-sector efforts to generate positive social and business impacts.

Donations poured in Aug. 27 to Oct. 7, as Walmart and Sam’s Club associates at more than 5,000 locations held various in-store fundraising activities, and asked customers and members at the register to help kids live better. All the money raised directly benefits the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in that store or club’s community. Hospitals use the funds based on what they need most — typically providing lifesaving equipment and research, supporting top therapy programs and providing charitable care.

“More than 30 years ago, Sam Walton told the founders of CMN Hospitals that Walmart’s associates would amaze them, and I think it’s safe to say they certainly have,” said Karisa Sprague, Walmart’s senior vice president of U.S. people. “The passion of our dedicated associates, along with our valued customers and members, continues to make a difference for countless children across the country.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club have worked with CMN Hospitals on fundraising since 1987.

“The $1 billion raised by Walmart and Sam’s Club customers, members and associates has changed the world of children’s healthcare,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Because of their generosity, tens of millions of kids across the U.S. and Canada are living better.”

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, visit: www.CMNHospitals.org.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:05aTAG IMMOBILIEN AG HOUSING MARKET REPORT EASTERN GERMANY 2018 : Attractive yields in Eastern Germany's mid-sized cities
EQ
07:05aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Consolidated revenues grow significantly by +104% to ca. EUR 389 million during the first nine months of 2018.
EQ
07:05aEVOTEC : And ferring form strategic research alliance in reproductive medicine and women's health
EQ
07:03aDIGI COM BHD : Quarterly Rpt On Consolidated Results For The Financial Period Ended 30/09/2018
PU
07:02aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Latest SaaS Release Makes Security and Compliance Accessible to All Enterprises
BU
07:01aASML : reports EUR 2.8 billion sales in Q3, expects EUR 3 billion sales in Q4
AQ
07:01aROCHE : reports very strong growth in the first nine months of 2018
GL
07:01aSCHINDLER : Debuts Breakthrough Robotic System for Elevators
PR
07:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
07:01aGE Aviation Drives Innovation and Digital Continuity with Dassault Systèmes
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : SoftBank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : wins appeal in battle with Xerox over scrapped merger
5BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.