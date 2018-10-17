Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates, Customers and Members Raise More Than $1 Billion for Sick and Injured Kids

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members recently made
history by raising more than $1 billion for Children’s Miracle Network
Hospitals.
The fundraising total for the U.S. and Canada officially crossed the $1
billion mark during the recently concluded annual CMN Hospitals
fundraising campaign at U.S. Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.
“Research done by Engage
for Good shows that the cumulative $1 billion in cash raised for CMN
Hospitals over the years by Walmart and Sam’s Club represents the
largest amount ever raised for a nonprofit by one company in North
America,” said David Hessekiel, president of Engage for Good, a trade
group that tracks cross-sector efforts to generate positive social and
business impacts.
Donations poured in Aug. 27 to Oct. 7, as Walmart and Sam’s Club
associates at more than 5,000 locations held various in-store
fundraising activities, and asked customers and members at the register
to help kids live better. All the money raised directly benefits the
Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in that store or club’s community.
Hospitals use the funds based on what they need most — typically
providing lifesaving equipment and research, supporting top therapy
programs and providing charitable care.
“More than 30 years ago, Sam Walton told the founders of CMN Hospitals
that Walmart’s associates would amaze them, and I think it’s safe to say
they certainly have,” said Karisa Sprague, Walmart’s senior vice
president of U.S. people. “The passion of our dedicated associates,
along with our valued customers and members, continues to make a
difference for countless children across the country.”
Walmart and Sam’s Club have worked with CMN Hospitals on fundraising
since 1987.
“The $1 billion raised by Walmart and Sam’s Club customers, members and
associates has changed the world of children’s healthcare,” said John
Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Because
of their generosity, tens of millions of kids across the U.S. and Canada
are living better.”
About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170
member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids
across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to
fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical
equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network
Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time
through the charity's Miracle Balloon icon. Its various
fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to
save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out
why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member
hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org
and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.
