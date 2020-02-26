Log in
Walmart in talks with third parties over investment in UK arm Asda

02/26/2020 | 10:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a branch of ASDA in Altrincham.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, said on Wednesday that following "inbound interest" it was in talks with a small number of interested parties regarding an opportunity to invest in Asda, its British supermarket arm, alongside itself.

It said no decisions have been made on any third party investment.

Last year Walmart said it was considering a future stock market listing for Asda after its attempt to merge with UK rival Sainsbury's was blocked by regulators. It said on Wednesday it firmly believes that an IPO is an attractive long-term objective for Asda.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Stocks treated in this article : Walmart Inc., J Sainsbury plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.50% 202.8 Delayed Quote.-12.14%
WALMART INC. 0.59% 114.995 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
