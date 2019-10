Earlier in the day, CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp said they had removed all 22-ounce bottles of the product from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerate's recall last week of a 22-ounce lot of the product due to possible asbestos contamination.

Walmart did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

