Walmart's Best Hoverboard Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): All the Best Self Balancing Scooter Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

11/28/2019 | 06:01am EST

Comparison of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday hoverboard deals on Walmart for 2019, including GOTRAX, Jetson & Hover-1 self balancing scooter savings

Here’s the best hoverboard deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Walmart self balancing scooter Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Retail Fuse.

Best Walmart hoverboard deals:

More hoverboard deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Walmart offers its customers different styles of hoverboards from several popular brands. Segway MiniPRO PT is still a best seller from this company. The Razor Hovertrax is a self balancing scooter that is easy to control and comfortable to use. GOTRAX is known for its all-terrain hoverboards. To adapt existing technology to hoverboards, Go Kart created attachments to turn these scooters into easy-to-ride vehicles.

What can shoppers expect for Black Friday deals? Black Friday savings are discounts applied to a wide range of products. For mid-priced electronics products (from $51 to $100), Profitero found Amazon offered an average of 36.1% over Black Friday in their 2016 study.

As the best Black Friday deals are typically found online, more and more shoppers choose to head online rather than in-store to avoid traffic and long lines.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
