Walmart's Mexico unit springs into same-day delivery, taking on Amazon

The new service from Walmart de Mexico applies to about 12,000 products within certain dimensions delivered within Mexico, including laptops, cell phones, televisions and clothing irons, the company said in a statement.

The retailer this year opened two distribution centres dedicated to e-commerce in Mexico, Walmart's largest overseas market by store count, in its push to boost logistics and compete with Amazon.

Amazon, which launched in Mexico in 2015, offers same-day delivery within Mexico City for some items.

Fast shipping is a crucial part of the race to dominate e-commerce. In one of Walmart's latest efforts to draw shoppers online, it began offering free next-day delivery in the United States in May, shortly after Amazon announced a similar offer.

