Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Walmart teams up with Ellen DeGeneres to launch fashion line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:06am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Ellen DeGeneres during a commercial break in taping of the Ellen Show in Burbank, Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday that it would tie up with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres to launch a women's fashion line, its latest attempt to make deeper inroads into the apparel space and gain market share in the category.

The line, dubbed EV1, will feature nearly 60 items, ranging from denim, tees bearing Ellen quotes, accessories and footwear, all priced at $30 or less, with new items seasonally, Denise Incandela, head of fashion, Walmart U.S eCommerce, said in a blog post.

The partnership is likely to help Walmart recover lost ground against Amazon.com Inc and others in the rapidly growing fashion category. If Walmart succeeds, the move could advance its effort to access more affluent, younger, millennial customers who usually do not shop with the retailer.

The retailer said that the multi-year fashion partnership with DeGeneres would kick-off on September 10 when the women's line debuts on Walmart.com and in more than 2,300 stores.

Walmart, the largest clothing retailer in the United States, has been upgrading the apparel section in its stores with improved displays, open floor plans and better fitting rooms.

In February, Walmart launched four private label clothing brands to boost sales in the category. In November, the retailer tied up with department store operator Lord & Taylor by offering it dedicated space on Walmart.com.

Walmart also acquired several small online brands like Shoebuy, Modcloth and Bonobos last year to boost growth in the clothing and accessories business.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York)

By Nandita Bose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:12aExpress Scripts staking out million dollar gene therapies
RE
07:11aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Precompetitive data helps find future mines
PU
07:07aTurkey doubles tariffs on some U.S. imports over economy 'attacks'
RE
06:56aUNIVERSITIES AUSTRALIA : 66 billion more ways Australian unis are powering our prosperity
PU
06:37aDollar hits another 13-month peak on continuing concerns over Turkey
RE
06:34aTurkey raised tariffs in response to deliberate U.S. attacks on economy - vice president
RE
06:26aMEDIA RELEASE : Initiation Of Administrative Review Of An Anti-Dumping Duty With Regard To The Imports Of Hot Rolled Coils Originating In Or Exported From The People’s Republic Of China And The Republic Of Indonesia
PU
06:18aOil dips on rising U.S. crude inventories, darkening economic outlook
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:06aWalmart teams up with Ellen DeGeneres to launch fashion line
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
3T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
4PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
5VILLA WORLD LTD : VILLA WORLD : 15 Aug 2018 - Villa World posts fifth consecutive year of double digit profit ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.