Walorski, Peterson Introduce Bill to Extend China Tariff Exclusions

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Measure Would Grant U.S. Businesses One-Year Renewal of Existing Product Exclusions from Section 301 Tariffs

WASHINGTON - U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) today introduced bipartisan legislation to provide American businesses another year of relief from Section 301 tariffs by extending product exclusions currently in effect.

'China has a long record of unfair trade practices, and we need to continue holding them accountable while at the same time protecting American farmers, manufacturers, workers, and families,' Congresswoman Walorski said. 'The product exclusion process has brought much-needed relief to those paying the cost of tariffs, but many U.S. companies will face serious economic harm if their exclusions are not renewed before they expire. Extending these exclusions for another year is a commonsense way to provide businesses with the long-term certainty they need, especially during the coronavirus crisis.'

'Minnesota manufacturers have been weathering all sorts of disruptions to their business over the past year,' Congressman Peterson said. 'We need to do all we can to offer them some flexibility to stay competitive with foreign manufacturers. The Export Tariff Act will put manufacturers in a better position to continue to recover and rebuild by extending needed tariff relief.'

BACKGROUND

Walorski and Peterson's bill would extend for one year any Section 301 tariff product exclusions currently in effect, unless the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) finds the product is strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs and extending the exclusion would cause severe harm to the United States. In such cases, USTR would be required to provide detailed justification of the determination.

Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

###