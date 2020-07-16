Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Walorski, Peterson Introduce Bill to Extend China Tariff Exclusions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Measure Would Grant U.S. Businesses One-Year Renewal of Existing Product Exclusions from Section 301 Tariffs

WASHINGTON - U.S. Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) and Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) today introduced bipartisan legislation to provide American businesses another year of relief from Section 301 tariffs by extending product exclusions currently in effect.

'China has a long record of unfair trade practices, and we need to continue holding them accountable while at the same time protecting American farmers, manufacturers, workers, and families,' Congresswoman Walorski said. 'The product exclusion process has brought much-needed relief to those paying the cost of tariffs, but many U.S. companies will face serious economic harm if their exclusions are not renewed before they expire. Extending these exclusions for another year is a commonsense way to provide businesses with the long-term certainty they need, especially during the coronavirus crisis.'

'Minnesota manufacturers have been weathering all sorts of disruptions to their business over the past year,' Congressman Peterson said. 'We need to do all we can to offer them some flexibility to stay competitive with foreign manufacturers. The Export Tariff Act will put manufacturers in a better position to continue to recover and rebuild by extending needed tariff relief.'

BACKGROUND

Walorski and Peterson's bill would extend for one year any Section 301 tariff product exclusions currently in effect, unless the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) finds the product is strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs and extending the exclusion would cause severe harm to the United States. In such cases, USTR would be required to provide detailed justification of the determination.

Walorski represents the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana, serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

###

Disclaimer

Jackie Walorski published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 21:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pOWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $500 Million 4.250% Notes Due 2026
PR
05:36pGLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises
PU
05:36pSUL AMÉRICA : Management Proposal - AGM
PU
05:35pIDACORP, INC. : Declares Dividend
PR
05:34pBrazilian waste management firm finds cost-cutting users in pandemic
RE
05:33pVONAGE HOLDINGS CORP. : Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:33pWHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : To Announce Second-Quarter Results On July 22 And Hold Conference Call On July 23
PR
05:33pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Freddie Mac's STACR 2020-HQA3
BU
05:32pLENDINGTREE, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pHorizons ETFs Announces Unitholder Approval of Proposed Corporate Class Reorganization for Horizons Global Risk Parity ETF Into Horizons ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation ETF
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $500 Million 4.250% No..
2GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises
3SUL AMÉRICA : Management Proposal - AGM
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : Brazilian waste management firm finds cost-cutting users in pandemic
5IDACORP, INC. : IDACORP, INC. : Declares Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group