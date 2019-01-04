Walser Automotive Group: Building Underway for Second Subaru Store

Building progress is now underway for Walser Automotive Group’s second Subaru
dealership in the Twin Cities. The Edina-based
dealer group’s new Subaru store will be in the east metro, just west
of Concord Street and north of I-494 in South St. Paul, MN.
RJM
Construction has been chosen to complete the build of Walser’s
second Subaru location. RJM Construction expects walls for the new
service area to be erected by mid-January 2019, allowing the building to
really take shape. Walser’s newest Subaru location sits on the site of
Walser’s former vehicle reconditioning center. Demolition to clear away
the reconditioning center began in November 2018. The new Subaru
location is scheduled for completion by September 2019.
Built from the ground up, the new South St. Paul Subaru site will
feature a 45,000 square foot facility on a 10-acre site with 26 service
bays.
Walser operates its current Subaru location in Burnsville, MN. This new
Subaru building in South St. Paul will be in addition to its Burnsville
location.
For media inquiries, please contact Dayna Landgrebe, Walser Manager of
Corporate Communications, at 952-345-0806.
Through over 60 years of service, Walser Automotive Group has become
a pioneer in the automotive industry. Walser’s progressive commitment to
growth, innovation, and the customer experience has changed the
car-buying journey. Walser operates 25 dealerships and affiliated
businesses featuring major and luxury brands throughout Minnesota and
Kansas.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005477/en/