Walser Automotive Group: Building Underway for Second Subaru Store

Building progress is now underway for Walser Automotive Group’s second Subaru dealership in the Twin Cities. The Edina-based dealer group’s new Subaru store will be in the east metro, just west of Concord Street and north of I-494 in South St. Paul, MN.

RJM Construction has been chosen to complete the build of Walser’s second Subaru location. RJM Construction expects walls for the new service area to be erected by mid-January 2019, allowing the building to really take shape. Walser’s newest Subaru location sits on the site of Walser’s former vehicle reconditioning center. Demolition to clear away the reconditioning center began in November 2018. The new Subaru location is scheduled for completion by September 2019.

Built from the ground up, the new South St. Paul Subaru site will feature a 45,000 square foot facility on a 10-acre site with 26 service bays.

Walser operates its current Subaru location in Burnsville, MN. This new Subaru building in South St. Paul will be in addition to its Burnsville location.

For media inquiries, please contact Dayna Landgrebe, Walser Manager of Corporate Communications, at 952-345-0806.

Through over 60 years of service, Walser Automotive Group has become a pioneer in the automotive industry. Walser’s progressive commitment to growth, innovation, and the customer experience has changed the car-buying journey. Walser operates 25 dealerships and affiliated businesses featuring major and luxury brands throughout Minnesota and Kansas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005477/en/