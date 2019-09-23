Walser Automotive Group : Named ‘Best of Business' in Automotive

A Readers’ Choice Poll Puts Twin Cities Auto Dealer Walser at Number One for Automotive Services

Forget combing through endless lists and reviews sites to find the best of the best; Minneapolis-area residents have chosen Walser Automotive Group as the number one choice among Twin Cities auto dealers.

Walser is named number one in the Automotive category in Twin Cities Business Best of Business Readers’ Choice Poll. The publication tapped into feedback from readers through surveys, e-newsletters, and its website asking, “Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries?” Walser was nominated into the poll based on recommendations from area executives and decision-makers of key vendor services.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized in this trusted publication. We consider this nomination and win a testament to the level of care and service we provide our customers,” said Charlie Swenson, Walser Senior Vice President of Operations for Minnesota. “Walser is committed to creating a better way to buy a car and an improved customer experience. We’re very proud to be recognized in this way.”

Walser turned the typical haggling model on its head 18 years ago by transforming into a one-price sales structure with a salaried, no-commission sales force. Customers benefit from the Walser Upfront Price model that shows exactly what they would pay for a vehicle. A 10-week training program guides Walser employees in this transparent, no-negotiation approach and how to make a transaction solely focused on the customer. Walser has grown to 1,800 employees as it continues to innovate new, progressive approaches to the car-buying experience.

About Walser Automotive Group

Through over 60 years of service, Walser Automotive Group has become a pioneer in the automotive industry. Walser operates 25 dealerships featuring major and luxury brands throughout Minnesota and Kansas. Walser is passionate about giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. Walser commits 5 percent of all pre-tax earnings to the Walser Foundation annually to support local nonprofit education and workforce development initiatives.

