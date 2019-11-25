Log in
Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate : Sets Another Record with Highest-Priced Home Sale in Arizona's History at $19.25 Million

11/25/2019 | 05:09pm EST

Paradise Valley-based Realtors Walt Danley and Catherine Jacobson bring the buyer to the table and successfully finalize deal to make Arizona’s highest-priced home sale in history a reality

Realtors Walt Danley and Catherine Jacobson of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate masterfully worked a deal representing the buyer in the purchase of a $19.25 million estate in Paradise Valley, notably the highest-priced home sale in Arizona history. The former homeowner is Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Executive Chairman of Western Alliance Bancorporation.

“The gorgeous estate is like no other you will find in the world,” said Walt Danley, president and founder of Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate. “While the home is certainly desirable, making a deal of this magnitude come to fruition is a feat for all parties involved and requires intricate knowledge of the real estate process. Catherine (Jacobson) and I are both humbled and pleased beyond words to partake in such a critical role as matchmaker.”

Danley started his real estate career in Paradise Valley over 40 years ago and has consistently placed among the top one percent of real estate agents in the US. The firm’s team of top luxury Realtors are among the most productive and professional in the nation. The brokerage is Arizona’s exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate and has offices in Paradise Valley and North Scottsdale.

“As the most expensive house ever sold in Arizona, this is certainly a noteworthy milestone for our community and our luxury real estate market at large,” adds Jacobson, Associate Realtor with Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate. “We take great pride in bringing buyers and sellers together in a transaction that serves their best interest for the future, and we accomplished that here.”

While the buyer prefers to maintain discretion, Danley shares that key highlights of the 28,043 square-foot sprawling mansion that attracted the buyer’s interest in the property included a state-of-the-art indoor basketball arena, to majestic views of Camelback Mountain.

Representing the property was Launch Real Estate.

Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate is one of the nation’s most prestigious luxury real estate firms. For more information, call 480.991.2050 or visit waltdanley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group