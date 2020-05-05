Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Walt Disney misses quarterly profit estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sign of Walt Disney Studios Park is seen at the entrance of Disneyland Paris, in Marne-la-Vallee

Walt Disney Co missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Tuesday, offering the first assessment of the damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic on the media and entertainment giant's global business.

The health crisis started battering businesses across Disney's global portfolio by mid-March, forcing the closures of its theme parks and putting television and film production on hold as theaters remained shut.

The company's direct-to-consumer and international segment, which houses streaming platform Disney+, reported an operating loss of $812 million (652.6 million pounds), compared with an operating loss of $385 million a year earlier.

Operating income from its parks and consumer products business more than halved to $639 million from $1.51 billion a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Disney earned 60 cents per share, below analysts' average estimate of 89 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overall revenue rose 21% to $18.01 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $17.8 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38pDisney takes $1.4 billion hit from coronavirus as parks, theaters close
RE
09:37pAirbnb cuts 1,900 jobs as coronavirus hits home rentals
RE
09:37pOil surge lifts global stocks out of three-day losing streak
RE
09:35pOccidental posts loss on $1.4 billion charges, cuts budget again
RE
09:34pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : The first results of a cross-sectional study conducted by the University of Tartu were presented to the Government Committee tasked with resolving the situation caused by the coronavirus
PU
09:30pQatar Airways planning substantial job cuts -company notice
RE
09:29pRUNNING A CSA : Advice for Farmers, by Farmers
PU
09:29pCapital One's North America, UK offices to stay closed until September - memo
RE
09:26pWalt Disney misses quarterly profit estimates
RE
09:25pWall Street rises as lockdowns ease, healthcare shares jump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
4CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
5BMW AG : UK new car sales plunge 97% to lowest level since 1946

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group