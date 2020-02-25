Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 06:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks next to Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse during the 10th anniversary ceremony of Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong, China

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over Hollywood's most powerful studio.

Iger is still keeping a significant role at the company. He will assume the post of executive chairman and direct the company's "creative endeavors" until his contract ends on Dec. 31, 2021, Disney said.

"The company has gotten larger and more complex just in the recent 12 months," Iger said on a conference call on Tuesday, citing its purchase of 21st Century Fox and launch of direct-to-consumer services such as Disney+ last year.

"I felt that with the asset bases in place and with our strategy deployed I should be spending as much time as possible on the creative side of our business."

Chapek, who will be the seventh CEO in the company's nearly 100-year history, has most recently served as the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Chapek will report to Iger.

Analysts on the call, as well as two former employees Reuters interviewed, questioned if Chapek had sufficient experience in the entertainment business. The former employees expressed surprise that Kevin Mayer, chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International, was not named to the top job, especially after the roll-out of the Disney+ streaming service, which attracted 10 million sign-ups in its first day.

In Chapek's new role, which is effective immediately, the company said he will directly oversee all of Disney's business segments and corporate functions.

As chairman of Disney theme parks division, Chapek oversaw Disney's largest business segment, including the opening of Disney's first theme park and resort in mainland China and the creation of the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. He joined Disney in 1993.

Chapek "did a great job of growing the home entertainment business and built consumer products at Disney," said Michael Wolf, founder of Activate, a technology and strategy consulting firm. "Bob is one of the best managers in the entertainment business. And not a lot of people know about him."

Iger, who has been CEO since 2005, built up the Disney brand through a series of acquisitions, including animation studio Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, and "Star Wars" franchise owner Lucasfilm in 2012. His biggest bet was the purchase of 21st Century Fox, a deal that was instrumental in launching Disney+.

Shares of Disney, which ended the day down 3.6%, fell another 2.2% after the markets closed.

(Reporting by Helen Coster and Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Helen Coster
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.24 End-of-day quote.3.45%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -4.66% 93.9 Delayed Quote.-15.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:30pLiberian former IMF official named as deputy managing director
RE
06:19pFED'S KAPLAN SAYS UNCLEAR RIGHT NOW IF CORONAVIRUS CALLS FOR U.S. RATE CHANGE : Wsj
RE
06:16pTransport Canada relieved over Boeing backing for 737 MAX simulator training
RE
06:11pROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
06:11pWalt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
06:04pRICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
05:58pTesla and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
RE
05:54pUK to publish mandate for U.S. trade talks towards beginning of next week
RE
05:54pMallinckrodt agrees to $1.6 billion opioid settlement, unit to seek bankruptcy
RE
05:50pThree U.S. Senate Democrats propose sweeping reforms after Boeing 737 MAX crashes
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED : BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX:BLK) Equity Funding Secured for Expansion and Growth
4VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. : SOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA : Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its spac..
5Phillips and Animal Supply Company Combine to Create a Premier Provider of Pet Food and Supplies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group