Walther Introduces Innovative Shoot It. Love It. Buy It. Program

02/15/2019 | 11:17am EST

Fort Smith, Arkansas, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walther has introduced an innovative program that shows how confident they are in their flagship model, the PPQ series of handguns. This program is called Shoot It. Love It. Buy It. 

There are essentially two parts to this program. 

 

First, a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee. Wherever you decide to buy a new PPQ, online or in-store, it is covered with this guarantee. If you don’t love it within 30 days, visit ShootItLoveItBuyIt.com and go through the “return your gun” process. Walther will provide the shipping label to have it sent back. Once received at Walther and inspected, they will issue a check for a full reimbursement of what the buyer paid for the PPQ. Including tax. 

 

Second, a Try Before You Buy. At select dealers across the United States, which are listed on their website, you can take home a PPQ for 30 days with no money down. All you need to do is visit ShootItLoveItBuyIt.com and apply for a voucher. When you apply for a voucher, Walther will pre-authorize your card for $1000.00. This is not a charge, only to make sure you have a valid card. Once this happens, you will be emailed a voucher number. Take the voucher number to the closest participating dealer near you, pick out the model PPQ you want to try out, and give the dealer the voucher number. You will still need to fill out the standard 4473 background check paperwork. Once completed, you can take home the PPQ and shoot it as much as you like! If you love the PPQ, you will automatically be charged the dealers sales price 30 days from purchase. If you don’t love it, return the gun back to Walther through the ShootItLoveItBuyIt.com portal and your card will not be charged. 

 

Chris Carlberg, VP of Sales for Walther Arms, Inc. says “This program will drive sales of Walther PPQ’s for our dealers to a whole new level. We’re excited to the first manufacture in our industry to offer a program that builds confidence in our brand via a 30-day money back guarantee and a try before you buy.” 

 

Shoot It. Love It. Buy It. Is open from February 15 – June 30, 2019. 

 

For more information visit https://www.waltherarms.com/shoot-it-love-it-buy-it

 

For Further Information, Contact:

Cody Osborn – cody.osborn@waltherarms.com

Marketing Manager, Walther Arms, Inc.

 

About Walther Arms, Inc:

Walther Arms offers Powered Performance with an entire line of handguns ranging from .22 to .45. Over the past 130 years Walther has been devoted to innovation and customer satisfaction in a fast growing industry. Follow and Subscribe to Walther Arms online: www.WaltherArms.comwww.facebook.com/WaltherArmswww.instagram.com/waltherarms/www.twitter.com/waltherfirearms, and www.youtube.com/waltherfirearms.

Cody Osborn
Walther
4792428500 ext 272
Cody.Osborn@WaltherArms.com

