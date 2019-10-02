Wan Kei : FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE SALE SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited

宏 基 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1718)

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

FOR THE MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE SALE SHARES

Reference is made to the announcements of Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 2 October 2018, 29 October 2018, 23 November 2018, 25 February 2019, 3 April 2019, 24 May 2019 and 23 August 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, the acquisition of the Sales Shares. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement dated 3 April 2019, completion of the Acquisition shall take place no later than 2 October 2019 (or such other day as the Company and the Vendors may mutually agree in writing) (the "Long Stop Date").

As additional time is required to prepare and finalise the information in the Circular, on 2 October 2019, the parties to the Share Purchase Agreement entered into the second supplemental agreement to extend the Long Stop Date from 2 October 2019 to 2 April 2020 (or such other day as the Company and the Vendors may mutually agree in writing).

Save for the aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement shall remain unchanged and continue in full force and effect.

By order of the Board

Wan Kei Group Holdings Limited

Yan Shuai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019