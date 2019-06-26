Wang On : Properties Announces 2018/19 Annual Results Revenue Surged by 109 to Approximately HK$ 2,832,000,000

Wang On Properties Announces 2018/19 Annual Results Revenue Surged by 109% to Approximately HK$2,832,800,000 26 June 2019

The Group's another residential project in Sha Tin district, the site at Tai Po Road - Tai Wai section (Sha Tin Town Lot No. 587), known as The Met. Acappella commenced pre-sales activities in November 2017. As at the date of this announcement, 314 out of 336 units released were sold and 298 units were delivered to the buyers. The revenue, which amounted to approximately HK$2,300,000,000, will be recognised (subject to audit) in the next financial year.

The Group, together with CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd., have been launching a luxury residential series, branded ―NOUVELLE‖ by unveiling the first ―maya‖ project located at No. 8 Shung Shan Street and No. 15 Sze Shan Street in Yau Tong. Since the launch in March 2019, as at the date of this announcement, 162 out of 235 units released were sold with contracted sales amounting to approximately HK$1,600,000,000. Construction of the superstructure is currently underway, and is expected to be completed in 2020. The Group owns 50% equity interest in this development project.

The Group's Whitehead project (Sha Tin Town Lot No. 601) which is co-developed with Country Garden Holdings Company Limited and China State Construction International Holdings Limited, namely ―Altissimo‖ was launched in December 2018. As at the date of this announcement, 336 out of 436 units released were sold and the contracted sales amounted to approximately HK$2,900,000,000. The Group owns 40% equity interest in this development project.

The site at Nos. 575-575A Nathan Road, Mongkok has completed the construction works and the occupation permit was granted in February 2018. This development is a 19-floor Ginza type commercial complex under the brand ―Ladder‖.

The Group is always exploring different channels to increase its land banks. In April 2018, an indirectly non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, completed the acquisition of all 16 properties at Nos. 86A-86D Pokfulam Road, Hong Kong. The demolition works have been completed and the site will be redeveloped into luxurious properties. The Group owns 70% equity interest in this development project.

In April 2018, the Group won the tender for the land plot located at the junction of Liu To Road and Hang Mei Street, Tsing Yi (Tsing Yi Town Lot No. 192) at a total consideration of HK$867,300,000. The Group intends to develop the land under the exquisite residential property series ―The Met.‖ The project occupies approximately 14,400 square feet with a gross floor area of approximately 90,000 square feet. The Group owns 100% equity interest in this development project.

During the year, the Group has acquired two urban redevelopment projects with over 80% ownerships secured. Their ownership will be consolidated following court proceeding for compulsory sale under the Land (Compulsory Sale for Redevelopment) Ordinance. The total site area and attributable gross floor area upon redevelopment are approximately 16,000 square feet and 143,000 square feet, respectively.