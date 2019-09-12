acceptance of the Offer or the latest date for posting of remittances for the amounts due under the Offer in respect of valid acceptances, as the case may be, will remain at 4:00 p.m. on the same Business Day; or

in force in Hong Kong at any local time between 12:00 noon and 4:00 p.m. on the latest date for acceptance of the Offer or the latest date for posting of remittance for the amounts due under the Offer in respect of valid acceptances, in which cases the latest time for acceptance of the Offer or the latest date for posting of remittance for the amounts due under the Offer in respect of valid acceptances, as the case may be, will be rescheduled to 4:00 p.m. on the following Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or such other day as the Executive may approve.

3. Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's Hong Kong ad valorem stamp duty) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer will be despatched to the Independent Shareholders accepting the Offer by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt by the Registrar of the duly completed and signed Form of Acceptance and of all relevant documents of title of the Offer Shares required to render such acceptance complete and valid in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

Save as mentioned above, if the latest time for the acceptance of the Offer does not take effect on the date and time as stated above, the other dates mentioned above may be affected. The Offeror and the Company will notify the Independent Shareholders by way of announcement(s) on any change to the expected timetable as soon as practicable.

WARNING:

The Offer is unconditional in all respects. Independent Shareholders are encouraged to read the Composite Document and the Form of Acceptance carefully, including the letter from the Independent Board Committee and the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.

Persons who are in doubt as to the action to be taken should consult their licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers.

Shareholders and potential investors in the Company are reminded to monitor the announcements to be made jointly by the Offeror and the Company in respect of the progress of the Offer and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. If Shareholders and potential investors are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers.

The Offeror and the Company remind their respective associates of the dealing restrictions under the Takeovers Code and to disclose their permitted dealings, if any, in any securities of the Company.