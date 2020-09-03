Wang Yi: China and the European Union Should Strive for Progress in Six Areas

On September 1, 2020 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi jointly met the press with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany in Berlin. A journalist asked, what are the Chinese side's expectations of China-EU relations and cooperation in the next stage?

Wang Yi expressed, this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, the first year of the new EU institutions, and an important year for Germany to assume its EU rotating presidency once again. Under the current circumstances, China-EU relations are facing important opportunities for further development. In the next step, China and the EU should strive for progress in several areas:

First, make good preparation for China-EU high-level exchanges in the next stage to chart the course for China-EU cooperation.

Second, conclude negotiations on the China-EU investment agreement within this year, which have entered the final stage. The two sides should step up their efforts, make political decisions when necessary, and find a solution to the outstanding issues, so as to ensure that the negotiations will be concluded on schedule.

Third, sign the China-EU 2025 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation as soon as possible. As China-EU 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation is about to expire, the two sides should make a new five-year cooperation plan to provide blueprints and frameworks for China-EU dialogue and cooperation.

Fourth, build a green China-EU partnership. The two sides should unswervingly advance international cooperation in response to climate change and take new actions to this end. The Chinese side has fulfilled its promise for the 2020 emission reduction two years ahead of schedule, and is actively working on medium-term and long-term targets. The two sides should support each other and ensure the success of the important meetings on climate and biodiversity which are to be held by China and the EU next year.

Fifth, strengthen cooperation in digital economy. China and the EU have their own advantages and also common concerns in the development of digital economy. We should continue to open up our markets to each other, strengthen cooperation in technology industry, and promote the formulation of standard rules in the global digital sector.

Sixth, strengthen support for multilateral institutions. We should jointly support the United Nations, especially the Security Council, to play a central role in maintaining world peace and security, and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Both sides should uphold the core values and basic principles of the World Trade Organization and elect a new director-general as soon as possible. We should support the World Health Organization's leading and coordination role to help countries thoroughly overcome the pandemic as soon as possible.