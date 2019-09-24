Log in
Wang Yi: Decoupling from the Chinese economy would be decoupling from opportunities and from the future

09/24/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

On September 24 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended and delivered a keynote speech at a dinner co-hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations, US-China Business Council, US Chamber of Commerce and Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Wang noted that the two countries are now among the most important trade partners and investment destinations for each other. Our industrial, supply and value chains are deeply interconnected. We are interdependent with interests closely entwined. Given the size of our economies and the level of interdependence, the so-called decoupling or shutting the door to each other is just like an attempt to build castles in the air. It is neither sensible nor realistic. Decoupling from the Chinese economy would be decoupling from opportunities, and from the future.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 02:22:05 UTC
