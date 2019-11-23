Wang Yi: G20 should provide political guidance to IMF reform

On November 23 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nagoya, Japan .

Wang noted that the current international financial system has failed to reflect the representation and say of emerging markets and developing countries in world economy. The 15th General Review of Quotas of the IMF was ended with no results due to the negative attitude of certain member country, which is disappointing. We should advance an early launch of the 16th General Review of Quotas and work for substantial progress. G20 should continue to provide political guidance for reform to ensure its sustained momentum and right direction.