Wang Yi: G20 should take a lead in promoting multilateralism

11/23/2019 | 10:03am EST

On November 23 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nagoya, Japan .

Wang noted that the global economic momentum has weakened with growing downward risks. The world is full of instability and uncertainty as unilateralism and protectionism have raised their ugly heads. We should not sit idly by or make empty talk, but take actions. Multilateralism is the master key to solving global issues. Multilateralism should be practiced with a view to upholding world peace and promoting common development, for the purposes of defending justice and fairness and promoting mutual benefit and on the basis of international law and universally recognized basic norms governing international relations. As a major platform for international economic cooperation, G20 should take a lead in promoting multilateralism and contribute viable solution for the sound development of world economy.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 15:02:00 UTC
