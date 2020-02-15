Wang Yi: It Is Hoped That the United States (US) Will Create Necessary Conditions for the Implementation of the Phase-one Economic and Trade Agreement

On February 14, 2020 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave an exclusive interview to Reuters Global Managing Editor Alessandra Galloni in Berlin. Alessandra Galloni asked if the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic will affect the Chinese side's implementation of the phase-one economic and trade agreement between China and the United States (US).

Wang Yi said, we the Chinese people always honor our commitments. For whatever promise we have made, we will deliver on that. The phase one trade agreement has been reached between the two sides based on equality and mutual respect. We stand ready to implement this agreement, which is good for China, good for the US and good for the world at large.

Wang Yi said, the Chinese market is big enough to withstand the impact of the epidemic, which is temporary. When the epidemic is over, the subdued consumer demand will be released rapidly, the dynamism of China's economy will rebound strongly, and the market will continue to grow. As we are advancing reform and opening up, and implementing the consensus in the agreement according to our own timetable and roadmap, China will have better conditions. However, the US' highest-level travel advisory against China will practically bring about some challenges to the implementation of the agreement. It is hoped that the US side will consider how to respect WHO's professional advice and refrain from taking unnecessary trade and travel restrictions. The performance of the agreement is the responsibility of both sides. China will keep up its end of the bargain. We hope the US will do the same.