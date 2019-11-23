Wang Yi: Operation of multilateral mechanisms should not be thwarted for selfish gains

On November 23 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nagoya, Japan.

Wang noted that efforts should be made to advance openness and integration and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. The rules-based multilateral trading regime must be upheld. Necessary reform should be conducted with regards to the WTO. We should foster an open, fair, non-discriminatory playing field and support the continued special and differential treatment of developing countries. Certain countries should not thwart the normal operation of multilateral mechanisms for selfish gains.