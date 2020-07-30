Wang Yi Speaks by Phone with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

On July 28, 2020, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Wang Yi said, as the permanent members of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) and major countries characterized by a tradition of independent foreign policy, China and France should strengthen strategic communication and coordination. Both countries need to ensure sound development of bilateral relations and relations between China and the European Union (EU), and join hands to safeguard multilateralism and oppose unilateral bullying to defend world peace and stability.

Wang Yi expressed, the two sides have achieved fruitful results in the new round of China-France strategic dialogue and the China-France high-level economic and financial dialogue not long ago, which have highlighted the comprehensiveness and the strategic significance of China-France relations and also paved the way for exchanges and interaction between the two heads of state this year. The two sides should also make full use of the 'fast-track lane' to promote the resumption of work and production, and create good conditions for resuming people-to-people exchanges and flights between the two countries.

Wang Yi noted, as comprehensive strategic partners, China and France should open to, rather than restricting, each other, and should do more things to promote mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, instead of causing lose-lose results. It is hoped that the French side could work together with the Chinese side to uphold a fair and just market, and does not adopt discriminatory policies against any business.

Wang Yi noted, China and the EU are two important forces in a world heading toward multipolarity and should play the role as global stabilizers. The Chinese side is willing to strengthen coordination with the French side on China-EU relations, and accelerate the negotiation on the China-EU investment agreement and cooperation in tackling climate change and other fields. It is hoped that the French side will play a positive part and work together with the Chinese side to seek common ground while reserving differences and focusing on cooperation to ensure sound and stable development of China-EU relations.

Wang Yi stressed, China and France have played constructive roles in international and regional affairs. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN. China and France should uphold high the banner of multilateralism, safeguard the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, oppose any attempt to weaken the role of the UN and support its core status in the international system.

Jean-Yves Le Drian said, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, France and China have maintained close communication and cooperation. The two sides have made proper arrangements for flights between the two countries, effectively ensuring bilateral personnel exchanges. The recent France-China strategic dialogue and high-level economic and financial dialogue have been fruitful. The French side is ready to work with the Chinese side to prepare for the high-level exchanges between both sides in the next stage. The French side will treat all countries and enterprises equally and will not adopt discriminatory policies. Both the EU and China are committed to multilateralism. The French side attaches great importance to EU-China relations and supports the EU and China in holding fruitful dialogues, so as to advance negotiations on the investment agreement and cooperation on climate change.

Both sides also exchanged view on issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue, and agreed to continue to strengthen strategic communication, so as to jointly safeguard the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear issue and safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East.