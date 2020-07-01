Wang Yi Speaks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on the Phone

On June 29, 2020, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on the phone.

Wang Yi said, the Chinese side has always attached great importance to China-Egypt relations and is committed to deepening China-Egypt cooperation. President Xi Jinping and President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi have established solid mutual trust and friendship, providing important strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations. Both being ancient civilizations and major developing countries, China and Egypt have always understood and supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and always maintained fairness and upheld justice in international and multilateral affairs.

Wang Yi thanked Egypt for its understanding and support of China's legitimate claims on the Hong Kong issue. Wang Yi noted, Hong Kong is part of China. The establishment and improvement of the national security legislation in Hong Kong by the Chinese side is conducive to the stable and sustained implementation of the 'one country, two systems' policy. It will not only serve the interests of Hong Kong compatriots, but also the interests of other countries in Hong Kong. Some countries and forces use human rights as an excuse to attack and smear China on the Hong Kong issue and to grossly interfere in China's internal affairs. Their real intention is to disrupt Hong Kong and thus impede China's development. Wang Yi stressed, non-interference in internal affairs is the basic norm in international relations. The Chinese side firmly opposes politicizing the human rights issue and interfering in other countries' internal affairs under the guise of human rights. This is not only safeguarding China's own legitimate rights and interests, but also protecting the legitimate rights and interests of all developing countries as well as defending the purposes and principles of the Charter of United Nations.

Regarding the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Wang Yi noted, the Chinese side is pleased to see that Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan reached consensus on continuing negotiations at a recent meeting of the presidium of the African Union Summit. As a good friend and partner of the three sides, the Chinese side sincerely hopes that all parties will resolve differences through dialogue and consultation and find a solution acceptable to all parties as soon as possible. The Chinese side is ready to continue to play a constructive role and also hopes that the international community will create a favorable environment in this regard.

Sameh Shoukry expressed, relations with China occupy an important position in Egypt's overall diplomacy. The Egyptian side is willing to further deepen the traditional friendship with the Chinese side, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, firmly support each other, and push for the upgrading of the relations between the two ancient civilizations. The two countries hold the same position on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs. The Egyptian side firmly supports the Chinese side's stance and propositions on the Hong Kong issue and opposes interference in China's internal affairs. On the issue of the GERD, the Egyptian side is committed to reaching a just and reasonable solution with all parties concerned.